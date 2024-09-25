Shahidul Alam and Kamal Ahmed on Bangladesh's student protests and tensions around Awami League’s iron-fisted rule – Southasia Weekly #24

The death toll has climbed to at least 174, although reports indicate Dhaka College Medical Hospital is avoiding releasing the total number of deaths and injuries. More than 2500 have been arrested, while three missing students who are coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement resurfaced after being abducted. While offices re-opened and news websites came back online, there were reports of heavy economic losses in multiple key sectors. Further protests have been paused, but students continue to press for nine key demands including a public apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the resignation of several key Cabinet ministers, and accountability for the perpetrators of the violence.