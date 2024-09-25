📚 Southasia Review of Books - April 2024

I’ve always enjoyed reading mystery novels that move beyond the stereotypical tropes and explore a unique vein of historical or social truth. Bulbul Sharma’s Murder at the Happy Home for the Aged (2018) features five elderly inhabitants of a retirement home in Goa who solve a murder. Despite their advancing years, the amateur detectives are able to understand the complexities of the murder investigation. Even the trained inspector who is assigned to the case fails to measure up to their superior wisdom.

Arjun Gaind’s Death at the Durbar presents a compelling portrait of India during colonial rule. Set in the 1900s, the novel is about a murder that takes place in the king emperor’s personal chambers before the coronation of George V. Maharaja Sikander Singh of Rajpore, a veritable desi Poirot, navigates his way through India’s aristocracy to solve the mystery.

In addition to Anglophone mystery novels from Southasia, I would strongly recommend some books written in various languages spoken in the region. Originally written in Tamil, Sujatha’s Anita: A Trophy Wife (2017) is an intriguing detective novel. Although the plot is slightly stereotypical, the author has successfully examined the psychological confusion that springs from an unequal relationship between spouses.



Urdu readers are familiar with Mazhar Kaleem’s Imran Series – a captivating array of fictional accounts featuring Ali Imran, a secret agent from Pakistan. I’m not sure if the Imran Series has been translated into English. If not, I hope someone embarks on this meaningful translation project.



I’ve read a few English translations of Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s ingenious “truth-seeker”, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. I hope to find more of Bandyopadhyay’s stories about this intriguing character.