📚 Southasia Review of Books - August 2023

This month, Amish Raj Mulmi looks at how a new generation of Tibetan writers is laying claim to the voice of exile by emphasising the realities of displacement, Tibetan identity and nationhood, and challenging the longstanding fetishisation of Tibet and its culture by the West.

As Amish writes, “Reading contemporary Tibetan literature feels like a dagger to the soul, a gut punch to those who have a place they can feel at home.” The Penguin Book of Modern Tibetan Essays, Tsering Yangzom Lama’s We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies and Bhuchung D Sonam’s edited volume Under the Blue Skies, like so much new Tibetan writing, sketch out these hard truths of exile, expressing feelings of loss, of old separations and new anxieties.

Take a look below for a special interview with Amish, plus his recommendations for further reading.