📚 Southasia Review of Books - December 2023

RV: India is a big arms importer, one of the biggest in the world, in part because it doesn't have a sufficiently developed indigenous defence industry and it has tremendous defence requirements, given that it faces both internal insurgencies as well as hostile neighbours, both on China and the Pakistani side. So India has been looking for other potential allies from which to draw defence equipment, and Israel has emerged as one of the natural sources of arms equipment over the years, spreading now also to cyber weapons and surveillance technology. In part because of the complexities of global geopolitics, India needs Israel and Israel, which had always seen foreign policy and the defence industry go hand in hand, needs India in a sense as a great client of its big defence industry.

Economic has always been somewhat limited in part because of India’s older reluctance to work with Israel, and in part because the companies were often seen as competitive in the past. But in the last 20 years, they have been complementary rather than competitive, particularly drawing from Israel’s tremendous achievements in the agricultural space and Indian companies in the tech and services space. You now have large Israeli and Indian companies looking to each other as partners. Most prominently, as we mentioned in the review, the Adani group, which has grown in the last 10 years under the Modi government, has bought a significant stake in a port in Haifa in Israel. Between this and the India, Middle East and Europe economic corridor, which was announced on the sidelines of the G20, the India-Israel relationship could grow a lot more economically, particularly in the fields of tech, agri and food packing industries.