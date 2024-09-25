📚 Southasia Review of Books - June 2023

Evan Tims: When I first moved to Nepal, I planned on doing an ethnography of how different communities felt about the future of climate change. I conducted a lot of interviews where I asked people how the world would look in twenty, fifty, even a hundred years. I was surprised by how challenging it was to encourage other people to speculate about those types of timelines. Instead of finding a wealth of different imagined possibilities, I mostly found that people didn’t feel they could speak to those scenarios, or that the conversation simply wasn’t worth having. I started to think about what it would be like to open a space to encourage free, open speculation, without a sense of expertise or judgment.

It sort of just clicked – I’d always loved writing, reading, and engaging other people in dialogue. I was like, of course. A cli-fi workshop. The issue was I had barely ever taught anyone anything, and I definitely didn’t feel qualified to do so. I treated it more as a space for mutual invention. I wanted to avoid any kind of lecture-type situation, or even a typical teaching style. Part of this was recognising that I knew very little about what types of climate speculation might arise from writers from Nepal, and I didn’t want to interfere too much with my own assumptions or tendencies. Part of this was also an awareness of what I’ve talked about elsewhere – that speculative writing is so often dominated by Westerners, and I didn’t want to be a part of that problem. So most of my prompts were simply questions – what do you think Kathmandu looks like in fifty, seventy-five, or a hundred years? And then I would let the conversation grow, and I’d structure storytelling prompts and see what people came up with. And, honestly, I was completely blown away. It was so exciting to watch a group of writers come up with brand new ideas – speculations, stories, scenarios that had never been thought of before. It didn’t hurt that I had a really fantastic group of writers, from a ton of different professions and backgrounds, but who were all around the same age and equally passionate about writing.

In the end, it just kept snowballing. Halfway through the workshop, I was like, these writers are incredible, and their work has to go somewhere. I came up with the idea of creating an anthology to share with a broader audience. To share it, I had to also have a platform, other people who were interested, and so on. It turned into a larger effort almost by itself. After leaving Nepal, I did a shorter-term workshop in Bangladesh, and later a long-term project in Bangladesh on a remote basis.

I’m really excited to say that I’ll be publishing the work of those writers in the coming month or so on my website: in100yearsproject.com. I also organised a contest in the country with the help of friends, and I’m currently reviewing that work with the aim of putting out another small collection. I’m really lucky to have found the support of an organisation, eco.logic programmes, that has helped me organise and host projects like this. Currently, I think the snowball is still rolling and I can’t wait to see where it goes. The most rewarding part of it is all of the writers who are passionate, creative and ought to be heard, and I’m really excited to keep building a platform for them.