💭🌟Southasia-sized dreams for 2026

Here are just a few of the things we’re up to.

We started the year as we mean to keep going through it. A few days into 2026, we hit our target of 100 new Patrons to close out our year-end support campaign. We’ll need more and more of our readers to step forward in support of independent journalism this year, and I hope you’ll be one of them. Then we hit another century too: the 100th edition of the Southasia Weekly newsletter, which has become the place for engaged Southasians to get their view on everything happening in the region.