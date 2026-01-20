💭🌟Southasia-sized dreams for 2026
Hi Reader,
If you’ve been watching what’s going on in the world, you’ll know that 2026 has gotten off to anything but a slow start. At Himal too, we’ve started the year off with a series of bangs (good ones, thankfully!). And we’ve got many more of those in store. If we pull off everything we have planned by the end of 2026, our small team will have taken Himal several steps closer to the big dreams we have for the magazine – big enough to be worthy of this giant thing we call Southasia. And I’m inviting you to come along for the ride.
Here are just a few of the things we’re up to.
We started the year as we mean to keep going through it. A few days into 2026, we hit our target of 100 new Patrons to close out our year-end support campaign. We’ll need more and more of our readers to step forward in support of independent journalism this year, and I hope you’ll be one of them. Then we hit another century too: the 100th edition of the Southasia Weekly newsletter, which has become the place for engaged Southasians to get their view on everything happening in the region.