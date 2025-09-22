Nepal uprising on social media – Southasia Weekly #84

This season of “Partitions of the Heart”, co-produced by Himal Southasian and Karwan e Mohabbat sees Indian peace activist Harsh Mander speaking to scholars and observers who have studied the RSS - the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - closely, tracking the slow and steady saffronisation of India (can you tell that I’m a fan of alliteration yet?) Expect a new episode out every Wednesday up until 3 December. The first episode, out now, features 90-year-old Rajmohan Gandhi, Mohandas Gandhi’s grandson, talking about the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS’ opposition to Gandhi’s vision for India, which ultimately led to his assassination. Personally, it was fascinating to listen and learn from someone who has lived through (and witnessed) history unfold - and whose family member is a much-recorded historical figure himself. Make sure to support our work so we can bring you more crucial conversations like this one.