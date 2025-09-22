Nepal uprising on social media – Southasia Weekly #84
Two weeks ago, Nayantara and I were brainstorming ideas for season 2 of “Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander” while we were in Kathmandu. We had already seen the distinctive green and orange posters, designed by Siddhesh Gautam, and were playing around with the word saffron. “Saffron soldiers!” I suggested after wracking my brain for some time. “That’s good, but we need an action verb. To show how the RSS’ insidious rhetoric is spreading”, Nayantara said. I spent more time trying to think of names, but couldn’t come up with anything (I blame the lack of coffee). The rest of the team kept brainstorming, coming up with hundreds of combinations - until Roman came up with the perfect name - Saffron Siege.
This season of “Partitions of the Heart”, co-produced by Himal Southasian and Karwan e Mohabbat sees Indian peace activist Harsh Mander speaking to scholars and observers who have studied the RSS - the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - closely, tracking the slow and steady saffronisation of India (can you tell that I’m a fan of alliteration yet?) Expect a new episode out every Wednesday up until 3 December. The first episode, out now, features 90-year-old Rajmohan Gandhi, Mohandas Gandhi’s grandson, talking about the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS’ opposition to Gandhi’s vision for India, which ultimately led to his assassination. Personally, it was fascinating to listen and learn from someone who has lived through (and witnessed) history unfold - and whose family member is a much-recorded historical figure himself. Make sure to support our work so we can bring you more crucial conversations like this one.
With that, I bring you this week’s update.
This week in Himal
Himal Engagement Editor Sushim Thapaliya tracks Nepal’s Gen Z-led protests as they unfolded on social media over the course of five days - from multiple high profile corruption cases in Nepal to the #NepoBaby trend that started in Indonesia around student-led protests, to the blocking of multiple social media platforms for failing to register in the country.
Stay tuned for the upcoming episode of the Southasia Review of Books podcast, where host Shwetha Srikanthan talks to award-winning food writer and novelist Shahnaz Ahsan about her new book, "The Jackfruit Chronicles: Memories and Recipes from a British-Bangladeshi Kitchen", which guides readers through the vibrant flavours and story of Bengali food and its place in Britain.
We’re excited to announce a new edition of Southasia Conversations: Southasia’s youthquakes, which will bring together commentators who covered or closely followed youth-led protests in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, co-hosted by Himal Editor Roman Gautam and Indian peace activist Harsh Mander. Join us on 25 September at 7 pm IST - sign up to register here.