🚩🔱The RSS’s 100 years of undermining secular India – Himal Virtual Cover, November 2025

Dear Reader,

Over the past months, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation that is the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has held events across the country to celebrate its centenary. It has been congratulated and endorsed on social media by a long list of top Indian public figures, including many movie stars, and India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi – who began his political career as an RSS pracharak – has publicly praised the organisation and released a special commemorative stamp and coin.



The RSS was founded on Vijayadashami day in 1925. This year, by strange coincidence, the festival fell on 2 October, which was also Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Gandhi was assassinated by an RSS member in 1948. In the words of his grandson Rajmohan Gandhi, “Gandhi wanted a free India which would be for everybody: Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, atheists, Hindus … Those who ultimately did kill him did not want an India for everybody. They wanted an India where some people would be supreme.”