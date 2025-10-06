Interior view of the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba in Spain, showcasing a series of red and cream striped horseshoe arches supported by columns. The architectural design features intricate Islamic and Gothic elements, with a hanging chandelier in the centre.
In Córdoba’s Mezquita – a church upon a mosque upon a church in Spain – Aatish Taseer found a poignant reminder of how history leaves its scars. For him, it echoes the strife of his own Indian upbringing, where a newly consecrated temple in Ayodhya now rises on the ruins of a 16th-century mosque destroyed in 1992 by fanatics who claimed it stood on the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.Photo: AndresGarciaM / Unsplash
Aatish Taseer on exile and the idea of return: Southasia Review of Books podcast #34

A conversation with the writer Aatish Taseer on history, syncretism and the search for belonging at the heart of his new book, ‘A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile’
Welcome to the Southasia Review of Books podcast, where we speak to celebrated authors and emerging literary voices from across Southasia. In this episode, Shwetha Srikanthan speaks to the writer Aatish Taseer about his new book, A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile (Harper Collins India Fourth Estate, July 2025).

In 2019, the Indian government under Narendra Modi revoked the writer Aatish Taseer’s Overseas Citizenship, exiling him from the country where he had grown up and lived for thirty years. This loss prompted a journey revisiting the places that shaped his identity, exploring broader questions of the ties that bind us to home. 


Spanning Istanbul to Uzbekistan, the high Andes to Mongolia, Taseer’s new book, A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile traces a life shaped by displacement and curiosities. He examines how overlapping pasts of culture, migration, and faith shapes both people and places, and what it means to exist in societies scarred by prejudice, exclusion and a contempt of history. 

