The Shah-Du Shamshira Mosque in Kabul. In the immediate aftermath of the fall, Maryam, among the 21 contributors of the diary, writes: “My dear Kabul, give me your hand, put your head on my shoulder and don’t be afraid. Don’t think you are alone, we are here for you and because of you. Dearest, you need to believe that everything will be alright.” Mohammad Husaini / Unsplash

Podcast Southasia Review of Books podcast #08: The Afghan women writers who bore witness to the fall of Kabul A conversation on the collective diary of 21 Afghan women writers who offer courageous and intimate testimonies on the events of August 2021, life under Taliban rule and far from home in exile