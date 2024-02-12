The consecration of the Ram temple on 22 January 2024 in Ayodhya at the site of the Babri Masjid that was destroyed by a Hindu mob in December 1992. Photo courtesy: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Podcast

State of Southasia #01: Anand Patwardhan on the Ram Mandir and the long life of ‘Ram ke naam’

Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan discusses his 1992 film that captured the first attack on the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and why it is still relevant more than 30 years later