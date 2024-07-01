State of Southasia #06: Fighting the Hindu right’s project of hate in India

On 28 September 2015, a mob of Hindu men in a village in Dadri district in Uttar Pradesh dragged 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq from his house and beat him to death. Earlier that day a local Hindu temple had announced that a cow had been slaughtered in the village and a rumour had spread that it was Akhlaq’s family that had killed the cow. The case sparked outrage across the country. Al Jazeera called it “The lynching that changed India”. Particularly shocking was the fact that instead of looking for the killers, the police were focussed on the contents of Akhlaq’s fridge and testing whether the meat found inside was from a cow.