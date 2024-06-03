The eviction of The Kashmir Walla from its offices a day after the Indian government blocked the independent website and its social media handles under its Information Technology Act. A new report finds that most parts of Southasia lack economic and political environments that enable independent media to function. Photo: IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency

Podcast State of Southasia #05: Journalism in crisis across Southasia Journalist and editor Laxmi Murthy examines the stark deterioration of media independence and freedom of expression in Southasia, and its implications for elections and democracies