Ahmed Naish on Maldives’s controversial new media regulation law: State of Southasia #34

In this episode of State of Southasia, Ahmed Naish, editor of the Maldives Independent, talks to Nayantara Narayanan about the provisions of concern in the new law, including the creation of a commission that will act as a “super regulator”, the code of ethics that might be instituted for media organisations to follow and the broad and vague language of the law that might allow the government to persecute critical media outlets on flimsy grounds.