Southasia Review of Books podcast #7: Neha Dixit on her history of a working-class Muslim woman in India

Episode notes:

The Many Lives of Syeda X : The Story of an Unknown Indian by Neha Dixit. Juggernaut (July 2024)

An unjust war: ‘Love Jihad’ and honour killings are strategies to quell challenges to caste, class and gender conventions. Neha Dixit for Himal Southasian

Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India by Manoj Mitta. Context (April 2023)

Women Workers and Globalization: Emergent Contradictions in India by Indrani Mazumdar. Bhatkal & Sen (December 2007)

Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America by Barbara Ehrenreich. Picador (August 2011)

The Warp and the Weft: Community and Gender Identity Among the Weavers of Banaras by Vasanthi Raman. Routledge India (September 2010)