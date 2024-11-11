The Mashriq newspaper from 1 December 1970 showing Shahnaz Gul (left) among stories on the election and Cyclone Bhola. One of the greatest tragedies of the case was that the Pakistani press often prioritised Shahnaz over major political and humanitarian crises. This was an injustice to victims of Cyclone Bhola in East Pakistan who had their stories competing for spaces next to images of Shahnaz on front pages. Photo courtesy: Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood-Khan / Mashriq archive accessed at the Liaquat National Library, Karachi

Podcast Southasia Review of Books podcast #11: Sex, scandal and the death of a poet in 1970s Karachi The journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood-Khan talk about their new book ‘Society Girl’, and their investigation into the mysterious death of the Pakistani poet Mustafa Zaidi, and Shahnaz Gul, the much-maligned woman at the centre of these events