Southasia Review of Books podcast #10: Zara Chowdhary on ‘The Lucky Ones’ and surviving the violence of the 2002 Gujarat pogrom

Episode notes:



The Lucky Ones by Zara Chowdhury (Context, September 2024)

Cover design by Arsh Raziuddin

New Moons: Contemporary Writing by North American Muslims edited by Kazim Ali (Red Hen Press, November 2021)

From Dream to Nightmare: On the Deadly Manifestations of Religious Hatred in India by Zara Chowdhary (Lithub, July 2024)

How to Grow Flowers in a Bedroom by Zara Chowdhary (SAAG Anthology, October 2024)

Resources about the 2002 Gujarat Pogrom compiled by Zara Chowdhary

Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up by Rana Ayyub (March 2016)

Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari by Heba Ahmed (First Post, 2019)

Scarred: Experiments with Violence in Gujarat by Dionne Bunsha (Penguin, April 2007)

Latitudes of Longing by Shubhangi Swarup (HarperCollins India, July 2018)

Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul by Taran Khan (Vintage, December 2019)

Diya Abbas

Iqra Khan

Sanam Sheriff

Zahir Janmohamed

Sham-e-Ali Nayeem

Faisal Mohyuddin

Killing for the state - Adil Bhat reviews Rana Ayyub’s Gujarat Files (Himal Southasian, July 2016)

How hate works - Rakesh Shukla reviews Revati Laul’s The Anatomy of Hate (Himal Southasian, July 2019)

Gujarat after two years of ‘normalcy’ - Satish Deshpande (Himal Southasian, March-April 2004)

Gujarat as another country - Prashant Jha ((Himal Southasian, October 2006)

The judge, the prosecutor and Best Bakery - Biraj Swain and Somnath Vatsa (Himal Southasian, September 2003)

Waiting for justice - Subhash Gatade (Himal Southasian, November 2006)

In a small, dark corner of Gujarat - Deepa A (Himal Southasian, October 2007)