Afghan women crushed further by the Taliban’s intensified hijab crackdown

BY 8 AM on a Wednesday morning in January, the 18-year-old Quran teacher in Herat, in western Afghanistan, was ready to head out to work. She had dressed the way she always had since the Taliban returned to power in 2021: in a long black dress and a manto – a traditional long coat – with her hair fully hidden with a black headband and a large scarf that covered her shoulders, a grey overcoat layered on top of it all and a black face mask. Over four years, the only changes in her attire had been in length and colour. Her clothes had grown longer, darker, heavier.