Himal Interviews: The plight of Bengali Muslims in Assam

Harsh Mander

I have great pleasure to to introduce you to speak with Aman Wadud. I was thinking back to how long have I known him. It really dates back to 2014. It was when the election campaigning for the 2014 general election was at its height. And a massacre broke out in a very remote village in the district Baksa, where you had to cross rivers and enter forests, where a group of gunmen came in and they slaughtered about 50 women and children mainly. I had gone there initially as part of a fact-finding team and in a sense, I never, never left after that. The enormity of the suffering and the injustice held me in Assam. And I had made a call for young people to volunteer. And foremost among them was this young law graduate called Aman Wadud. In the entire dispute about citizenship and people being deemed foreigners, people detained in the detention centers, Aman Wadud is the person people turn to with the greatest trust. Aman Wadud also went off to the US for a year, for his LLM in Houston. And then he had many opportunities to stay there, but he said, “I love my country and I must go back.” And here he’s back. He’s now an equally active lawyer, but also recently, he has formally joined politics – the Indian National Congress. Why do not we start with a little bit about, I spoke briefly about this journey of 11 years. Would you like to tell us a little more about this journey?

Aman Wadud

I was in Delhi from 2011 to 2013 and I wanted to become a big-time lawyer, but soon I realised the scale of the problem that Assam is facing. I can’t do much from Delhi so that’s what made me come back to Assam. And when I was in Assam, there was a period where I was thinking how can I make a difference? So I met you at the Guwahati Town Club, where I was asked to gather some people for some talk on what was happening, as on 2 May, there was a massacre in Baksa district, in a small village called Narayanguri across adjacent to Manas National Park. So it was then I met you, I exactly remember the conversation and I asked you, “What can I do?”

This is when you asked me, what is your profession? And I said, I’m a lawyer, I have a law degree. I'm practicing here. So you told me to record 164 statement and that became like my agenda for the next few months.

HM

I’ll explain what this 164 is about to our listeners. The children, when I went, knew who the killers were. They remembered every detail. They were not strangers who had come in,and Assam has a sad history of complete impunity after communal violence. Nellie is arguably at least one or two of the worst communal massacres that happened in 1983 in Nellie. And you would find it hard to believe that not a single person has even been prosecuted, let alone charged with that massacre, also concentrating on women and children. And so we were determined that after this massacre in Baksa, the same story of impunity should not happen. And it was very clear to me that if the statements of the children were taken, we didn’t depend on the police to take their statements they presented before a magistrate and that was the responsibility that Aman took up. That was the 164 statements.