Himal Interviews: The deprivations of Indian Muslims

AK

And there is a reservation. One, there is an expectation of a seat. You know that even if you get a 0 percent in the FIITJEE exam, the IIT entrance exam, you will get a seat. Whereas, for a similar Muslim fellow in the next house, you need 93 percent to get in, which is impossible. So there is a reservation angle there that has helped the most marginalised reach in higher education and stay there – also, education is free. So, the third thing is that, and here is a very serious issue which we have been ignoring for some time: that especially over the last 10 years, the rate of inflation has been pretty steep, and if you see within that, the costs of education and healthcare have grown the most. Now, contrast this to stagnant wage rates. Real wage rates in India have remained either the same or declined. Real wages have actually declined.

HM

So economic growth is like this, and wages are like this.

AK

So, here is this gentleman, whose median income in India is a 25000 rupee income for a family of five or six, with rising costs of education and healthcare with rising food cost. Now it is an open-and-shut case. What are you going to spend your money on? You will withdraw your child from school and spend that money buying rice and wheat. So, that is the thing that we have not taken care of. Now, most of the universities…

HM

If the public school was good enough then we would not have that crisis.

AK

And if the public school was available, Sachar committee showed that Muslim locations do not have… take Adilabad district, you will have some fabulous residential schools set up by the government – none of them in a Muslim neighborhood. None of them. So the Muslim girl has to travel seven kilometres.

HM

And sadly, you know, I did a critique of the UPA government’s performance after Sachar because what I found was that you said minority dominated districts will get special allocations, but they did not say you will spend that allocation in minority settlements. And I found that even those small allocations were not spent in minority.

AK

So, we did a little more than that. Actually, the prime minister, the same prime minister with the same wisdom who got a bunch of us together in 2013 and said that ‘please evaluate what happened after Sachar’. That was called the post-Sachar evaluation committee submitted to the parliament. I was a member of that, Professor Kundu was chairing it, it is called the K undu committee and the result was so obvious.

So, we said one of the obvious things was that – and it is a thumb rule that do not look at outlays, look at outcomes. You just count the number. If you are saying that Muslims had to be brought, count the number of Muslims who are brought, not the amount of money you have spent in so and so district because that will go to naught. So, that was the first thing. The second is, we found that on every parameter, the decline was just as bad. The rising tide had improved incomes for everybody, but the differential had become even more. But the most heartening feature of the post Sachar evaluation – and you know, in all this, there is one very, one silver lining – and that is that when we did these tables on education or labour or wages or employment or rentals or credit, the strange table, the column that stood out was healthcare. The Muslim access to healthcare is actually better, the life expectancy is slightly better. So, well the explanation could be that it is a larger urban workforce. Therefore, it has access to healthcare. The second is that the Muslim household does spend marginally more on health care than the non-Muslim. The third is that you are more likely to find a toilet inside a Muslim household than in a similar non-Muslim household. The fourth is that the woman gets money to spend in a Muslim household. If she is earning, she has access to that money even if she is not earning, she has the agency to spend some money, and women, traditionally, have spent on healthcare more than education.

HM

Food and healthcare, I think.

AK

The food practices are such that the family eats together – the women do not eat [only] at the end of the meal. So the girl doesn’t get the crumbs, but she eats the same food. So she is marginally better off nutritionally. These advantages stay till she is about 15 to 20. Then they are even out because then there is nothing… Then she is poor. But that’s the one column that stood out.

HM

I'll come to health care presently. Staying with school education, to the class that we belong. I studied in this elite boarding school called Mayo College, and we had Muslims and it was normal and natural, you would notice. My daughter, when she studied in Delhi in an elite school, she had a reasonable number of Muslim classmates. By the time my niece went another 10 years later, there were almost none.This idea that Muslims are not going into [higher education] is also a blocking out. Do you see that?

AK

So, post-Covid, the low income schools saw the maximum dropouts because even that 50 rupees was not available... So, in education that is certainly what has happened – that the Muslim population has become – from your days in Mayo college – [in] the more prosperous neighborhoods, the Muslim populations have moved away. So, they do not have access to that neighborhood school, you see that in Delhi. And if you look at cities, I mean, the sole exception is Jaipur. We did this study on where the segregation is more than 50 percent. And with the exception of Jaipur, almost all other cities – which is so astonishing to see – it is not surprising that the most ghettoized city is Ahmedabad, but it is so astonishing to see that the most segregated city after Ahmedabad is Hyderabad.

HM

Please just unpack that a little bit.

AK

Plot the Hyderabad Muslim population. Hyderabad’s population is something like 80 lakhs and about 35 would be Muslim and they are all south of the river. North of the river, you get one dot here and another dot there.

HM

Bhopal, which I am familiar with is similar.

AK

And these are very progressive, historically evenly divided cities with traditions of cosmopolitanism, of nice neighbourhoods of universities like Osmanian University of the Hamidiyya hospitals in Bhopal.

HM

And we forget about Delhi, as I said, 33 percent Muslims who are middle class and so on.

AK

The irony is not Delhi, the irony is Dehradun. Dehradun had a 40 percent Muslim population. Today, the main plank of the government there is that no Muslim should stay, that there should not be a single Muslim establishment. That’s the Dehradun legacy.

HM

Okay, ethnic cleansing kind of project.

AK

For us from a city that was purely a Muslim city.

HM

So, you know, Amir. You feel that [healthcare is] one segment of public services where Muslims are doing better than other communities.

AK

So, I have to be very careful in what I am saying. The healthcare system in India is broken. It is within that horrible healthcare system that you find that the Muslim indicators in the early years are better than the non-Muslim indicators.

HM

Is it… you’re saying it’s cultural. I like some of the explanations. Eating together is actually a very good example.

AK

Now it is eating together, drunken heads of household, agency for women to spend money…

HM

But ‘drunken heads of houses’, please explain that.

AK

So, typically, [in] the lower income household when the husband is drinking, then that is where the money is going and there is a lot of domestic abuse. You find lesser of that.

But I must tell you it is in early life. So till 18, the healthcare indicators are better. After that, because of poverty and marginalisation and pollution and whatever, the health indicators become worse off. But for example, life expectancy at birth will be higher in a Muslim community than elsewhere because you know the woman is treated slightly better during pregnancy. She gets to rest, she is taken care of.

So, the health indicators – and the biggest reason and this is a study we did across 15 states – that while the Muslim access to primary education is very poor, the Muslim access to primary health is very high from the state, that if you see the Muslim households in or the Muslim population in the queues in front of public hospitals they will be a disproportionately high number. Why? The answer that is provided is that is where you do not see much discrimination. Though, of late, the answer has been that you know you are told ‘you produce too many babies’.

HM

You know, on the side in the Delhi riots, one of the saddest stories is how they were treated in public hospitals. I mean, they were treated so shabbily and, you know, insultingly by public health officers, doctors.

AK

So, that good news is also in the past, but the simple thing is that there is a greater awareness of health, more than education, and that shows within the Muslim community that seeking education is not as important as in the other community – the seeking healthcare is a little more. How did that come out? Why did it happen? That’s some anthropological [study].

HM

Yeah, a lot of what you’re saying is anthropological and fascinating and I see that a lot of those are hypotheses which require us to understand a lot better. Can I jump to the provision of basic public services in Muslim habitations? It’s so marked when you go into Juhapara in Ahmedabad, the public service suddenly declines. Why has that happened? Is it just, you know, you don’t find drains, you don't find sewage, you don't find clean water. Firstly, Muslims are being forced to live in ghettos and in those ghettos are so conspicuously deprived of basic public services compared to something just in its neighbourhood.

AK

So, I will give you a slightly different answer to this apart from the fact that there is state discrimination. So, there is a cheaper area. If you look at Hyderabad, where I can stick my neck out and tell you that that kind of discrimination is marginal if it does, it is very very minimal.

HM

You don’t think the municipal corporation discriminates? Hyderabad is, that is why the other story you were telling about Hyderabad is as a place like Bhopal, where I used to feel examples of our pluralism but that is broken down, and [now] Lucknow.

AK

But I am pointing out Hyderabad just to make that point that, despite all of those advantages, what do you see in Hyderabad? Overarching Muslim population in the most horrible slums. And the only reason is the inability to pay. See, the urban life in India is so treacherously difficult on account of two major expenses that you would not have in rural India, one is rental, the other is transportation, both very expensive.

And what is happening is here is the Hyderabad data is so revealing, the city of Hyderabad where you have a one third population of Muslims, slightly more in some part. The housing pattern is so interesting 60 percent of Muslims in Hyderabad do not have a 60 percent do not own a house 40 percent do. Of the 40 percent who own a house 60 percent have kacha houses and 40 percent have pakka houses. The if you look at all other communities it is exactly the opposite. So 60 percent have a house, 40 percent don’t. Of the 60 percent who have [houses], 60 percent have pakka houses and 40 percent have kacha houses, which means that a large proportion of the Muslim population in Hyderabad lives in rented accommodation. These are people with informal employment. Their tomorrow’s wage is not certain, but the rent is certain. And post Covid, that what happened? They just had to live on the road because, see their landlord also is not a rich person. She also depends on that Rs 5000.

HM

In fact, you know very often when I used to see, I mean they said they used to themselves say what can my poor landlord do here.

AK

That poor fellow living in worse in a worse house next door. So, the other thing is transportation. These are big cities now. If you want jobs you have to go 5, 7, 10, 50 miles away. How do you travel? Our cities are not built for cycles at a time at one time when we remember in our childhood everybody would cycle to work. Today is impossible to do so. It is built for big cars and expensive metro. And therefore, one of the biggest policy decisions in Karnataka and in Telangana that actually went a lot of went a huge extent to help these people was free transport for women. Suddenly they had Rs 3000. Rs 3000 for someone who earns Rs 10,000 is a lot of money. She earlier used to walk to work because she can’t afford Rs 100. Today she travels by bus and we deny her that or we grudge that.

The other policy measure that we have in our states is housing that the government decided that we will build this small one bedroom, two bedroom houses and give them to everybody and ensure that a fair percentage in Hyderabad about 20 percent should go to Muslim houses. That is a big move.

HM

There is one question that I resolved to ask every person I speak with in this. Do you see hope and if so, will things get better?

AK

So, the reason I am, despite seeing things at their worst and it could get worse –

HM

Especially the last 10 years there’s been this – you know, we were declining then.

AK

Every day you think that it can’t get better, and then you get shocked tomorrow despite everything. For me, hope lies in 2004. That 1999 to 2003 was pretty horrible. Most of the things that we see today – NRC, language, all of that – started then.

HM

Yeah. the foundations were –

AK

Foundations were laid and things were looking pretty bleak and then one election happened. Overnight the country was booming. The 10 years of bliss was… people like me went all over the world. It was my job, but I did it with great interest and passion. I went all over the world asking people to invest in India, that India is growing, it is a democratic sector. It is where rule of law is followed. I haven’t done that after 2014.

HM

Your conscience wouldn’t allow you.

AK

And the facts don’t say it. I get similar optimism when I go to Bangalore. I used to go – I teach in a Bangalore university. I go there very often. Five years, it was hopeless. The whole conversation in Bangalore, the high tech capital of the world, was ‘hijab, did Tipu Sultan do?, whether the bus stop should be shaped like a tomb or a dome?’. That was the conversation in the newspapers, in dining halls, in academia. One election, and there is and today people are talking about ‘how do we get more investment in?’ ‘what do we do about a new metro?’, ‘how do we clean up?’ So, I think India essentially is a country of people who worry about real things. They get marginalised, they get silenced, they go quiet, they get worried, they get hurt, they go to jail and they go silent, except for a few people like you. But an election – one person at the top just changes it. That’s my hope.



HM

That’s a lovely thought, and still holding on to that optimism, and it’s a very valuable optimism. Are opposition [parties] to the BJP even ready to fight that election? With clarity on ideology, it's an ideological battle and I think at least two things: on the right of minorities to live as equal citizens with their hearts, where – what Tagore had said – “where the mind is without fear and head is held up”. And the second is going back towards the aspiration of building a welfare state. Are we even – is even anyone – fighting that battle?

AK

Sir, here again you know, while it has become quite simplistic and fashionable to say that the opposition in India is dead, and the journalism in India is evil. So, from the people I follow on various social media – people I think highly of – they have been fighting this so well in such horrible circumstances. My hats off to all the political leadership that did not succumb despite enforcement directorate, CBI, threats, money – they have no money right now, but they have held out. Similarly, with journalists, I challenge everybody that takes a good sensible Indian newspaper and even an English language newspaper and count the number of stories, even today, that are anti-establishment and you will find some. You will find a Rajdeep, Pratap, Harsh Mander still writing and you will find a million people following them. So, there is tremendous hope. We are in a bad state. We are in a situation which we never dreamt of. We are in a situation where a Tamil website can be shut down because of a cartoon – that it is unimaginable that it could have happened in our India. But it is not something that is hopeless.

HM

It is not hopeless. I love talking to you. I mean, I really wish we had more time. The last thing that you said, as I am interpreting it – however dark things are, so there is resistance by ordinary – I mean ‘ordinary’ Indians – wherever they are, in the political field, in the media, in civil society.

AK

In UP they gave 40 seats.

HM

In UP, and in fact across North India wherever Mr Modi made the hate speeches, every one of them they lost. So, the idea of India is still alive. And we will get back our country one day.