Himal Interviews: Anand Teltumbde on B R Ambedkar and the limits of iconisation

Shwetha Srikanthan: Iconoclast was written during a time in which your freedom was once again in jeopardy. You’ve mentioned how you never imagined you would write a biography of Ambedkar and that the Ambedkarite attitude deterred you from undertaking a critical biography. You were also not drawn to the conventional biography that tells the life story of a person. Your objective instead was to tell the story of Ambedkar, the iconoclast, by cautioning against his iconisation. Tell us more about this and how the book came to be in this context?

Anand Teltumbde: Ambedkar has been iconised beyond natural limits. Everybody knows what natural limits are, because it’s very natural for a society like India to get their great people iconised to some extent, but Ambedkar’s iconisation actually transcended all these limits. The forces behind that have been the political class and the entire system – the way it is organised. It’s not just his persona that has been iconised, but all the places associated with him also are getting iconised very fast. Bhima Koregaon is one such example, it could be taken as an extension of the Ambedkar icon. Sites like the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur where he converted to Buddhism and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where he was cremated also became a place of congregation for Dalits and became icons unto themselves. After Modi’s coming, he declared something like a Panchtirth – five places that Ambedkar had set foot were to be celebrated as such. Even abroad too, they acquired a house where he stayed as a student – 10 King Henry’s Road. A big congregation happens even there. This has actually exceeded all the limits. Now, there is nothing wrong with iconisation per se, but when Dalits get swayed by this kind trend, it becomes problematic.



When I agreed to write a biography, as I mentioned in the preface, I had a dilemma. I would not indulge in writing biographies of people, however great they were. But then I thought – is that an opportunity for me to really deal with this trend? Then I agreed. I named it and qualified it to be something like a reflective biography, in my own way, because Ambedkar’s picture is drawn with a broad brush to present his approximate story. I contributed some new facts of his life, but this is more of an interpretation. It’s not an academic biography. My parallel profession prompted me – that parallel profession is being an activist – I’m committed to the betterment of the downtrodden, and whatever I do, every single word I write is towards that. So this biography also should be taken in that mold, and it need not be compared with any other biography. I do acknowledge the great work done by many people, but this is what it is.



Another point that I wanted to make, and it is given by Ambedkar himself, is how does one look at great people? What is the utility of great people? In his speech, ‘Ranade, Gandhi and Jinnah’, he said that great people, the way that they should relate with disciples, that they should not stifle their creative energies and the disciple also does not have any obligation to great people other than saying thank you. Great people provide their shoulders for the next generation to stand on and look further than what they could do. That is the utility of great people, so we are obligated to great people. Great people do contribute and everybody contributes in their own ways. But it does not mean that they were absolutely right. They were also people and they have also struggled, but making them out to be something like a god, packaging them into a god and hanging them on the wall actually becomes easy to do, and that is precisely what has been happening with Ambedkar. People have made him into a god and forgotten about what he said and what he did. It’s a double jeopardy. In one sense, you lose sight of the past, you refuse to learn from the past. Ambedkar also might have faltered, dealing with matters and in his strategies, so to examine what has gone wrong with that, that is totally forgotten. Second thing, you become a prey for the enemy forces to get manipulated. So both ways, Dalits are getting exploited by the political class.

With the latter, the exploitation of Dalits or iconisation of Ambedkar – it has a chronology. You know how it happened and at what point in time it happened. When India became independent, the Congress party had a monopoly on power, they did not really have a powerful contender, and they undertook certain policy measures that were in tune with the promises made during the freedom struggle like land reforms and Green Revolution; these were the policies employed during the first decade. Land reforms were direly needed in India because land was amassed by a handful of people and that needed to be redistributed. So it all appeared good on paper, but there was an hidden agenda of the Congress, that it wanted to have an extended hand to rural areas and wanted to create a network of agents from among the caste of Shudras. The way they did the land reforms was that the actual dealers, who may have been Dalits, Adivasis etc were excluded because their names did not appear in records. And the land ownership went to the traditional Shudra caste farmers, and the Green Revolution brought in huge productivity gains to these people. They became rich farmers and constituted a class unto themselves.



And that worked for some time for the Congress, because all the agricultural income is tax-free in India, and that becomes a very significant income. They diversified into very ancillary businesses and became a kind of a pseudo bourgeoisie. So the baton of Brahminism, which is to be hailed by the Brahmins or Brahminical caste earlier, went into the hands of these people. Brahmins were dislodged and were sent to the urban areas. So these kinds of monumental changes happened. In terms of politics, what happens is that for some time it worked, but the political aspirations also grew alongside this class, which could not be entirely contained by the Congress. And as a result, electoral politics became competitive. It became increasingly competitive and by the end of the 1960s, many changes were happening.

In social terms, there was a phenomenon of atrocities against Dalits, and in political terms, the emergence of vote banks, because all political parties started viewing people in terms of vote banks defined by their community and defined by their caste etc. Dalits became a very viable vote bank to be pursued because being economically marginalised people that vote bank actually worked very cheaply. So the Ambedkar icon started gaining importance because already sentimentally people are attached to Ambedkar, they revered him nostalgically that he was such a great man, he liberated us from our bondage and there isn’t anybody around now to lead us. That kind of nostalgia remained with Dalits because immediately after Ambedkar, Dalit politics was totally devastated. The Republican Party was initially a Scheduled Caste federation and despite even Ambedkar’s will, these people could not form the Republican Party because of the 1957 election. They wanted reserved seats and they did not want to forsake reserve seats, so because of that, the formation of the party was delayed and with vested interest they started disputing about what Ambedkar stood for – so-called “Ambedkarism”.

So initially Ambedkarism was projected as constitutionalism and the other part, which happened to know Ambedkar better, and wanted to actually take up some material questions like land, were castigated as something like non-Ambedkarites or playing into the hands of communists. This episode repeats again when the Dalit Panthers was formed in the 1970s as a reaction to the devastation of the Republican Party. There again the question of Ambedkarism came in and this time Ambedkarism became Buddhism. It was contended that Ambedkar gave us Buddhism and that is what Ambedkar wanted us to follow. The counter was again that the opposite camp was actually following communists, not Ambedkar, and they split. When the BJP government came to power in 2014, this trend actually has been taken to a new height. The BJP has been an antithetical party. The entire Sangh Parivar has been 180 degrees opposite to what Ambedkar stood for, but they started co-opting.



This co-option by the Sangh Parivar began in the 1980s. Initial sarsanghchalaks like Hedgewar and Golwalkar were not very concerned with that and they always denigrated Ambedkar. They ignored Ambedkar. But then Deoras became the third sarsanghchalaks and he realised that this would not work. He had a strategic mind and realised that the RSS would not have any future unless it infiltrated the Bahujans. He then began the co-option process by including Ambedkar in their pantheons like the Pratah Smaraniya and then very forcefully started driving the Samajik Samrasta or social harmony. With that, they also began producing books about how Ambedkar was a great benefactor of the Hindu faith. Even Ambedkar’s conversion was taken as a benefaction, in a sense that he did not want to go for an Abrahamic religion and he accepted Indians and wanted to preserve Indian culture, and how Ambedkar was friendly with the RSS ideologues etc.

Ambedkar said many things at various times and not necessarily consistently, rather when he was questioned about the consistency, Ambedkar dismissed it saying that consistency is a virtue of an ass and I am not one. So that kind of thing came handy for these people to pick up for distortion and in that distortion they blended certain absolute fabrications, absolute lies that Ambedkar visited such and such camp, that Ambedkar was very happy with the RSS, all those kinds of things they used for saffronising Ambedkar. With hindsight we can see that from the 1980s on they have almost succeeded, because India has a first-past-the-post election system wherein the winner takes it all, so there is nothing like a minimum that is set for winning representation, so these vote bank politics also stems from this kind of system. So what happens is that they have been making good inroads with Dalits. So the RSS made inroads, co-opted non-Ambedkarite Dalits and started making inroads into the Ambedkarites camps. So in this way they have succeeded quite a lot.



In 2014 and 2019 elections, you would find that the BJP gained more reserved seats than all the parties put together. So in the 2024 election, which dented the BJP’s numbers, this number came down from 76 to 66 or something, and their vote share also dipped by 10 percent. But still they command more seats than any other party. So this is evidence enough that they have made significant inroads among Dalits. On the other hand, during this period it is significant to note that the Dalit atrocities have been rising. Today the figure stands at around 52,000 cases per year – never before had it reached that kind of high. So these are the kinds of things that ought to prompt people to worry about the trend.



Everything revolves around Ambedkar – this unique phenomenon of an icon around which 220 million people could be drawn, it’s unprecedented in history. So it should have attracted the attention of many other people to look into this and do something about it. When this project was proposed, I perceived an opportunity because of my activism. I saw an opportunity to present Ambedkar as a real person, a person in flesh and bone, that people could see or relate with, so that he doesn’t become a god or a portrait to be hung on a wall. But people, the younger generation at least, should see that he was as good or as bad a person like themselves and he could achieve certain things in his life with the hard work that he put in – we could also do that. That is the inspiration that should be derived. Second thing, they should actually look into his life as to whether all that he has done has been right or what has been the aftermath of all that. That’s why normally biographies end with a man’s death but my biography extends, and my last chapter is about how legend lives on – somebody even said that in death Ambedkar is more powerful than alive – and Ambedkar’s influence actually extends far more than during his lifetime.