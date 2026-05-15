Arun Shourie’s services as prophet of Modi’s India

THE EMERGENCY of 1975 was the point of no return for Indian democracy. The story of the next five decades is, essentially, a story of the decline of liberal politics. India’s elite and middle classes abandoned the vision of the country’s founding fathers. The Emergency freed them up to disparage the pursuit of egalitarianism and sneer at the idea of shielding Muslims from the worst impulses of Hindu majoritarianism. But Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian interlude also jolted the oppressed masses into defiance and political autonomy. They gradually withdrew from the Congress party’s paternalistic hand and began to assert themselves in ways that shocked their former masters. For better and for worse, the nature of Indian democracy changed: the body politic, scarred and energised in equal measure, searched for new forms of life.