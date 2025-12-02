The memoir that changes how we read Arundhati Roy

ALMOST EVERY EDITOR of an English-language publication in India today grew up on British and American rock music from the 1960s and 70s. As a former member of the tribe, I joined the battle for the most apt Beatles-themed headline for a feature the moment I finished Mother Mary Comes to Me, whose title is borrowed from the second line of their hit ‘Let It Be’. It was half-past midnight on the day after the book was published. I decided to title this review “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window”, which is a song from their 1969 album Abbey Road. A Twitter-brained part of me, reflexively uncharitable, snagged on the continuation of the absurd title lyric: “protected by a silver spoon”.