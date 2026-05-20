A collage of Southasian history and culture featuring monuments, carved pillars, ornate doorways and people around manuscripts and a large quill pen. The image combines architecture, sculpture and people from different periods and traditions.
Audrey Truschke’s India: 5,000 Years of History in the Subcontinent ultimately shows that the writing of history demands more than evidence and conviction alone – historiography is shaped by larger intellectual traditions and methods of understanding the past.Composite image by Manna Phanjoubam
Politics

Audrey Truschke declares her own historiography of the Subcontinent

‘India: 5,000 Years of History in the Subcontinent’ revisits millennia of Southasia’s past beyond dynasties and nationalist mythmaking, while raising larger questions about the intellectual traditions that shape historiography
Arshia Sattar

Arshia Sattar works with the myths, epics and story-telling traditions of the Subcontinent. She teaches and writes about classical Indian literatures in India and abroad.

Published on

LIKE TRANSLATIONS of classical literature, histories are enriched by multiple tellings. Differing perspectives and ideologies that might oppose traditional historical narratives do not erase or replace them; they supplement them. As we translate anew to account for how linguistic idioms change and to adjust to more equitable ways of seeing and thinking, so too do we re-tell histories to include more rather than less of humankind – an impulse that has shaped many postcolonial historiographies, such as the Marxist and Subaltern schools of thought. 

Our knowledge of the past may not change much in terms of the information we already have, but we can be open to new ways of thinking and writing about that knowledge. New technologies and new research could also challenge our previously held beliefs. Therefore, it is all the more important to rest our revised perspectives on historical evidence and plausible theories that can be corroborated by other sources, instead of resorting to ideological positions that sanctify our preferences.

Loading content, please wait...
Indian Ocean
history
nationalism
Southasia
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com