A new political guard arrives to confront Nepal’s old problems

Darshana’s early win seemed to portend the rest of the election results. As of the time of writing, the RSP is leading in the contests for over 100 out of 165 directly-elected seats in the lower house of the country’s federal parliament, and looks poised to dominate it. Even on the ongoing count of votes for proportional-representation seats, which make up the rest of the 275-seat chamber, the RSP has a wide advantage.

An RSP majority seems imminent; given the way things are going, the party could even achieve a two-thirds supermajority, something that has only happened once before in Nepali politics. In 1959, the Nepali Congress won 74 out of 109 seats in the country’s first-ever democratic election after leading an insurrection against the Rana autocracy. Now, more than half a century later, the RSP looks like it could claim near-total control of the lower house and, subsequently, the executive government.