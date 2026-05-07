Resentment simmers in Bangladesh as the BNP stalls reforms

“This government is once again moving towards authoritarian rule by failing to implement the referendum verdict,” Islam said as he took part in a protest in Dhaka in April. Bangladesh held a referendum alongside its parliamentary election in February, presenting the public with a choice on key constitutional reforms. Rahman and his party had campaigned to secure support for the referendum proposals. More than 60 percent of voters backed the reform package.

“We will implement the referendum verdict at any cost,” Islam added.