The BNP’s real test lies in Bangladesh’s beleaguered economy

ON 25 FEBRUARY, the newly formed Bangladesh government under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) unceremoniously removed Ahsan H Mansur, the man who had largely stabilised the economy in the turbulent aftermath of the July 2024 uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government, from the post of central bank governor. Mansur had adopted a tight and prudent monetary policy, raising interest rates to curb inflation while working to stabilise the exchange rate and rebuild foreign exchange reserves. He also initiated major reforms to restore confidence in the banking sector and improve financial governance. He was replaced by Mostaqur Rahman, a cost and management accountant by training, who pledged tighter oversight at the central bank and vowed to dismantle Bangladesh’s entrenched culture of crony credit.