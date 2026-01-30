The rebranding of Islamist politics in Bangladesh

The hijab has become a common sight on Bangladesh’s university campuses only over the past two decades. Its use among women students has risen sharply from the early 2010s. Rare in the 1980s, veiling expanded with the growth of Islamic revivalism from the 1990s, and the hijab is now widely worn by young, urban, educated women, including many with no direct links to Islamist politics. This shift towards public expression of Islamic sentiment on campuses was on prominent display on 1 February 2025, when hundreds of students took part in a “hijab rally” at Dhaka University.