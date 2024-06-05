A participant in a protest against the killings of Bangladeshis by Indian guards along the India-Bangladesh border. Border killings are one of many long-standing issues that have given impetus to the India Out campaign that has spread through Bangladesh this year. Photo: IMAGO/Zuma Wire

Politics

An India Out campaign gives the beleaguered Bangladesh Nationalist Party a chance at resurgence

For Bangladesh’s main opposition party, the campaign against India’s hegemony might be the only card left to play against the ruling Awami League