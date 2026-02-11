A soldier tries to control Rohingya people as they wait for relief at the Balukhali refugee camp. All major political forces in Bangladesh – past, present and emerging – have used the promise of Rohingya repatriation not as the fulfilment of a humanitarian obligation but as political performance for their own benefit.
Politics

The Rohingya are perennial pawns in Bangladesh’s politics

Bangladesh’s political players are intent on Rohingya repatriation, which will be used as a political tool no matter who forms the new government
Shafiur Rahman

Shafiur Rahman is a journalist and documentary filmmaker focusing on the politics of refugee management in South and Southeast Asia. He writes the Rohingya Refugee News newsletter

In August 2025, at a public event in Dhaka, Bangladesh's newly appointed National Security Adviser, Khalilur Rahman, made a striking declaration. Referring to long-stalled efforts to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar, he said, "The Rohingya crisis is like a cancer in Bangladesh's body. It needs long-term treatment. Until now, the issue has been in the ICU – we have started treatment. All the doctors must now work together to cure it."

More than 1.1 million Rohingya are now confined to overcrowded camps around Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh. International funding has been falling sharply, leaving basic services increasingly stretched. They are barred from formal work, face tight restrictions on movement and education, and are prevented from integrating into Bangladeshi society. In recent years, discrimination and harassment have intensified, while living conditions in the camps have steadily worsened.

