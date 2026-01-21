Himal Interviews: Bangladesh’s stalled feminist movements and present politics

There has also been much discussion across the country about incidents of violence against women. In March, students from 30 colleges in Dhaka held a protest against what they called a rise in violence, rape and torture of women, demanding that the interim government institute maximum punishments for perpetrators. This protest ended in clashes between the protesters and law enforcement, an incident that had echoes of the clashes that took place during the monsoon revolution itself.

Himal’s associate editor Nayantara Narayanan spoke to Samina Luthfa in June 2025, about what was happening with the feminist movement in Bangladesh, and how the country’s politics, which was in a state of flux, was affecting women. With the upcoming general election in Bangladesh in February 2026 many of these questions still loom over the country.

This interview was recorded on 4 June 2025. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You can listen to audio versions of this conversation on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.