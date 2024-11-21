India’s massive failure to control pesticide overuse in cardamom and its spice trade

The sprayer said he was part of a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme to market the product – an often controversial model where individuals earn money both from selling a product themselves and from commissions on the earnings of others they recruit to join the chain. He introduced me to two others who were also part of the scheme, and to someone they identified as the head of the MLM chain for Idukki. This was not the first brand whose products they had helped market in this way: they said they had marketed at least four other brands with MLM schemes earlier. The trick to making money, they said, is to enter early, so that you sit high in the commission chain.