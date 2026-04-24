On 31 March, in a landmark verdict, a judge from the British Indian Ocean Territory ruled that Chagossians, who had been expelled in their entirety from the archipelago by the United Kingdom in the 1960s, had a legal right to live on the Chagos islands. This put a wrench in the works of a planned handover of the Chagos archipelago from the United Kingdom to Mauritius, which claims sovereignty over the islands. Taking advantage of these shifts, the president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, is now staking a Maldivian claim to the archipelago. Photos from Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash and Picryl. Composite illustration by Manna Phanjoubam

Politics Muizzu’s Maldives cooks up a sovereignty dispute over the Chagos Islands Under Mohamed Muizzu, the Maldives is contesting Mauritius’ claim to the Chagos archipelago, inserting itself into a geopolitical dispute also involving the United Kingdom and United States