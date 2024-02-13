The enduring personality cult of Narendra Modi
Excerpted with permission from Gujarat Under Modi: Laboratory of Today’s India by Christophe Jaffrelot (Hurst Publishers, February 2024). The text has been edited for clarity.
Narcissism, image-building and populism
The iconographic material on which Bharatiya Janata Party propaganda and the Gujarat state government’s communications were based portrayed Narendra Modi’s image constantly. This also reflected his narcissistic inclination. Indeed, Modi has a very high opinion of himself. When the journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay asked why he was so good at conceiving original ideas, he responded: “I think it is probably a God-gifted ability.” This was perfectly in tune with his reference to himself as not fully present in the mundane, everyday world.
While he dedicated much energy to image-building, he acknowledged that there was only one Indian leader who could really be associated with a “brand”, and that was Mahatma Gandhi. To “brand” was so much part of his communication strategy that he resorted to the services of the actor and film producer Amitabh Bachchan to promote “Gujarat’s brand”. Indeed, in 2010, Bachchan was appointed “brand ambassador” for Gujarat to promote tourism through video clips.
In Gujarat, Modi tried to create his own brand by means of his body language. All his biographers mention his interest in fashion, even from a very young age. Mukhopadhyay devotes one full chapter in his book Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times to what is known in Gujarat as “the Modi kurta”. This long shirt has only one distinctive feature: its short sleeves. Modi told Mukhopadhyay that when he was an itinerant Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, he had little time to wash his clothes, which is why he decided to cut his sleeves in half. After becoming a public figure, he had his style of kurta designed by an Ahmedabad-based tailor, Jade Blue. By 2004, the “Modi kurta” was so popular that this company asked Modi for permission to sell it under that name. Modi concluded: “it was part of my simplicity and has become a fashion for the outside world today”.
Such brand awareness reflects a form of narcissism, but it also reveals a specific sense of communication: Gujarati citizens could think about their chief minister not only when they saw his picture on a wall (or on their child’s school bag), but also when they saw someone wearing “his” kurta. More importantly, they could wear it themselves and look like him, in accordance with the populists’ motto “I am you, you are me”.
This is what happened, almost literally, in 2007 when the BJP distributed masks of Modi. His supporters canvassed while wearing masks of him as if hundreds and even thousands of Modis were campaigning together. Sympathisers started to do the same and repeated the trick in the 2012 election campaign, as if to say: “we are all Narendra Modi”. This technique of mass communication indicates that a more sophisticated style of populism was taking shape when Modi invited his supporters to identify with him by wearing the same shirt and masking their face with his – thereby suggesting that he was ubiquitous.
Populism has recently tended to be defined as a form of demagogy, but the populist leader is not only the politician who promises the moon to voters and distributes subsidies at the expense of the state exchequer. He is primarily the one who tries to relate directly to the people by circumventing all intermediaries – including his party – and even tries to embody the people and look like their mirror image. This mimetic syndrome is central to populism as the scholar Pierre Ostiguy has shown. For Ostiguy, the first step in achieving populist alchemy is when the leader appears to the masses as one of them, creating a sense of togetherness which usually is developed in opposition to elite groups.
Celebrating Gujarat and Modi: a state of quasi-permanent mobilisation
Besides the use of sophisticated techniques of communication, Modi saturated the public sphere by introducing a state of quasi-permanent or recurrent mobilisation in Gujarat. As an astute commentator observed in 2007: “Modi is not just a man or [a] Chief minister, but an ‘event’ in Indian politics after Indira Gandhi to present that sole authoritative model of leadership. With a wider vision of brand building and systematic strategies of image positioning than Indira. So, in a way Gujarat has seen non-stop round the clock election campaign by him in the past five years.”
Indeed, the organisation of events mobilising Gujarati society was not confined to election campaigns. Instead, Modi tried to keep society in a state of constant mobilisation, the same way that the fear engineered by fake encounters kept people in a permanent state of tension. On every occasion the masses were invited to immerse themselves in some grand show organised to celebrate the glory of Gujarat and its chief minister for one reason or another – its economic achievements, its cultural traditions – or simply to take part in some recreational entertainment or festival. Each of these staged events offered Modi an opportunity to promote a form of personality cult, as was evident from the omnipresence of his photographs at every minor crossroads or garage forecourt or in newspaper advertisements.
To give a full list of these events would be tedious, but to do so for a three-year period only (with a couple of exceptions), from 2003 to 2006, is informative. In 2003, Modi celebrated Gujarat Foundation Day as “Gaurav Divas” (Day of Pride): “Thereafter, till 2012, every year this celebration was organized in different cities.” (In the same spirit, in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state of Gujarat was celebrated in a grand manner during Swarnim [Golden] Gujarat functions.) In 2003–4, more than 20 “Vibrant Gujarat” shows were organised throughout Gujarat; in October 2004, Vibrant Navratri took place in Ahmedabad. Then came the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in January 2005. When India Today declared Modi “the best Chief Minister” of India on the basis of a 2006 survey, he launched a huge billboard campaign. Soon after, five functions were held to publicise the Jyotigram power scheme intended to give continuous power to the rural parts of Gujarat round the clock. The most remarkable event was still to come at Sidhpur, where the mythical Saraswati River was revived with Narmada water. A government officer in charge of the programme said the administration spent 50 million rupees (USD 0.63 million) mobilising people from far-flung areas. Over 5000 sadhus attended. “Five crore is a one-time expenditure the government has incurred. But what remains hidden is the electricity bill the state would have to cough up for keeping river Saraswati flowing. The water flowing in Saraswati is pumped from 80 km away at a daily cost of 300,000 rupees,” the official said.
This permanent state of mobilisation was indeed costly, but it was an investment from which Modi derived political dividends. The Sadbhavana (Goodwill or Harmony) Mission is a case in point, which deserves a detailed analysis. On 17 September 2011, on his 62nd birthday, Modi embarked on a new kind of programme aimed at promoting harmony in the face of all forms of social division based on caste and religion, including vote-bank politics. It consisted in Modi visiting all the districts in Gujarat and fasting for one day in each of them to promote this new mindset of social harmony. Given the packed diary of the chief minister, this programme could not be achieved in one fell swoop, so it had three legs, the last of which ended a few months before the 2012 state elections. The that Modi drew from this campaigning is worth quoting:
Friends, I don’t wish to assess the success of Sadbhavana Mission in mere numbers. Sadbhavana Mission has reflected the inner strength of our social fabric and touched the hearts of people in every nook and corner of Gujarat. It is this energy of six crore Gujaratis which has been the vital force behind Sadbhavana Mission. It gives me immense satisfaction to see that my effort to show the nation and world the strength of Sadbhavana Mission has been successful. Today, the blessings and well-wishes of lakhs of my fellow citizens received in support of my pledge have infused me with fresh vigour to serve my people.
The newspapers of Gujarat trumpeted this achievement in similar terms. As in Modi’s account, it was all about the numbers. A couple of them, published as banner headlines, are worth citing: “New record: above 15 lakh citizens personally met the chief minister”; “A heartfelt thanks to all six crore Gujaratis who were part of 36 Sadbhavana fasts”. The latter suggests that even those who did not participate in the movement were part of it. In that sense it was an all-encompassing, total mobilisation during which Modi was in direct contact with society as a whole and through which society came to form an undifferentiated whole – as Modi says plainly, all kinds of social divisions in terms of class or caste were erased during the Sadbhavana Mission. Indeed, “unanimism” – the idea that the people are one and that they and their leader share the same consciousness and collective emotions – is an important aspect of populism. It could allow Modi to claim “I am the people”, to paraphrase the title of the political scientist Partha Chatterjee’s book, and the masses to identify with him. But Modi’s populism relied on other principles, as was evident from the content of his speeches and his body language.
The cognitive dimension of the personality cult that Modi introduced as chief minister of Gujarat did not rely on discourse only, but on symbols too. Whatever the language he used, he promoted a sense of strength, an anti-establishment ethos and Hindu majoritarianism, so much so that his populism was akin to national populism.
Non-Sans logos populism, body language and sarcasm
To some extent, Modi’s messages relied on non-verbal communication: Modi the messenger was the message, because of his body language and the very channels he used.
When on stage – and “the bulk of Modi’s political draw comes from his performances on the stage”, as Mukhopadhyay writes in Narendra Modi – Modi’s body language, including his voice, had a distinctively masculine, muscular overtone. As the political scientist Nalin Mehta points out in Gujarat beyond Gandhi: Identity, Society and Conflict, “his rallies came to be marked by umpteen references to his “chappan inch ki chaattee” or his 56-inch chest and how it would protect Gujarat”. Mehta added, “Modi had turned into somewhat of a sex symbol in Gujarat”, “part folk-hero, part superstar”.
Modi’s channels of communication were technologically advanced, and conveyed his capacity for epitomising modernity. Besides the use of 3D holograms, he was innovative in his reliance on social networks. But his use of technology was not the only way through which he communicated non-verbally. Vivek Desai, one of the men who photographed Modi, explained that he was very particular about each and every detail of his image: outfits, colours, attitudes and gestures that could carry some specific meaning – for instance, he never showed the palm of his right hand because this was the Congress electoral symbol. Similarly, “Modi actually does not ever wear green and is very careful about the blacks also”, Mukhopadhyay writes in Narendra Modi. His favourite colour was of course saffron. It often went with what is supposed to be typical Gujarati dress, at least the Gujarati turban. This was a way of telling his fellow countrymen, “I’m one of you” – as was also evident from his definition of CM (chief minister) as meaning the “common man”. This non-verbal message was in tune with the discursive one on the “Gujarati asmita [identity]” and his defence of Gujarat against the Centre.
If non-verbal communication matters a lot in politics, oratorical skills are key to the mass appeal of populists. These skills pertain as much to their style as to the themes they articulate. Modi’s style conveyed a subtle form of authority in the garb of dismissive sarcasm. This was evidenced by the harsh rhetoric he reserved for his adversaries, whom he treated as enemies, as populists routinely do. In 2012, during the state election campaign he said: “We have banned gutka [tobacco snuff] in Gujarat. We want to banish cancer from this land. We want to banish Congress too.” This formula was made of words, but it did not only belong to the logos or the discursive genre: it was a metaphor evoking pathological images.
Such formulas, halfway between discourse and visuality, were part of the sarcastic repertoire which Modi had no inhibitions in deploying. In 2005 he told the media man Shekhar Gupta, who objected that he was not raising the level of political debate, that he “believe[d] in sarcasm”. For populists, sarcasm kills two birds with one stone: first, it differentiates them from the usual rhetoric of politicians – who belong to the Establishment – because it has a provocative and vulgar overtone. Second, it is supposed to reflect their popular – plebeian – identity. Populists, in relating to the masses, must show that they share their culture, their manners and their language, in contrast to the elites’ “propriety”, as Ostiguy has shown. Modi’s sarcasm embodied a twofold technique of address: he was supposedly speaking like ordinary people and transgressing the codes of good behaviour of the Establishment in the name of an authenticity that the elites had betrayed. The Indian National Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were the prime targets of Modi’s sarcasm when he was Gujarat’s chief minister. He called Sonia “Pastaben” (Sister Pasta, in reference to her Italian origins) and “Shetangana” (literally, the white woman). As for Rahul, Modi nicknamed him “Jersey Cow”.
Such sarcasm reflected a masculine – if not macho – and dismissive attitude towards his opponents and a remarkable capacity to stick to one’s position under pressure. As we have seen, no RSS or senior BJP leader could twist Modi’s arm in Gujarat and no journalist could get him to express any regret about what had happened in his home state in 2002. In Gujarat this attitude was often attributed to his marut, a form of virility which was associated with his refusal ever to apologise for the anti-Muslim riots of 2002, unlike the older BJP leader L K Advani, who said that the demolition of the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992 had been the saddest day in his life.
The making of a hero
Pierre Ostiguy convincingly argues that the successful populist is the leader who is perceived by the people not only as someone “like me” against the Establishment, but also as an “ego ideal”, a hero who protects them. The political style reflected in Modi’s body language and other forms of non-discursive communication aimed at building the image of a hero. The sociologist Max Weber’s canonical definition of charismatic authority needs to be quoted here at length: it is a “certain quality of an individual personality, by virtue of which he is set apart from ordinary men and treated as endowed with supernatural, superhuman, or at least specifically exceptional powers or qualities. These are not accessible to the ordinary person but regarded as of divine origin, or as exemplary.” Modi had already achieved something exceptional in 2002 in Gujarat; he had then been projected by his supporters as the Hindu Hriday Samrat (Emperor of Hindu hearts). To tend and cultivate this heroic image remained his priority from then on.
On his website, Modi appeared endowed with supernatural powers during his chief ministership. His online biography, for instance, included sentences such as: “His outstanding memory of addressing lakhs of people, even common men, by their first name has made him the darling of the masses.” But it was even more evident from his capacity to project himself as the protector of Gujaratis almost in a literal, physical sense. This is what one needs to understand about his claim that he is the Hindu deity Hanuman, in response to the opposition leader Arjun Modhwadia’s speech in which Modi was compared to a monkey. “A Congress leader recently called me a monkey. Probably he hasn’t read the Ramayana or he would have known about the power of monkeys.” Modi said while appearing in 3D form during his high-tech 2012 election campaign, “I am Hanuman and six crores Gujaratis are my Ram whom I serve.” Such a statement resonated in a particular way among the Hindus of Gujarat.
This (partly supernatural) power to protect his fellow citizens, and his embodiment, in the eyes of his supporters, as an ideal of strength vis-à-vis the Muslim threat, partly explain the fascination and adoration that he has generated. This was particularly evident from media coverage of the 2007 election campaign. Let’s take the example of the Ahmedabad edition of the Times of India’s front pages on four successive days. A 23 November article recalled, on the basis of testimonies by old teachers of his, how good he was as an actor in school plays in his village. On 24 November the newspaper narrated how as a child he liked to swim in the lake near his house amid crocodiles, and would even have brought home a baby crocodile, had his mother not asked him not to do so. The following day, a front-page article was devoted to one of the sentences on Modi’s website: “I can digest any kind of poison.” The journalist who authored this piece then compared Modi and a sultan of Ahmedabad who had similar powers. On 26 November we learnt that Modi, when he was ten, helped his father to sell tea on the platform of a small railway station. These accounts of his private life presented Modi as a man endowed with supernatural powers and, at the same time, as a perfectly ordinary and meritorious child.
That one of the most influential newspapers in India – at least in its Ahmedabad edition – should devote such front-page articles to Modi during an election campaign seemed suspicious. Referring to the television coverage of Modi’s transition to the national scene in 2013, the journalist Harish Khare suggested in an article that to explain “the Indian media’s current obsession with Narendra Modi”, the “only reasonably cogent answer to give was the convergence between the corporate ownership of the electronic media and Mr Modi’s corporate bank-rollers”. But the obsession with Modi in which some sections of the Indian media indulged reflected only some convergence between the BJP and the corporate sector; and it did not begin in 2013 either, as is evident from the way, ten years before, India Today explained to its readers a survey that prompted the magazine to designate Modi “Newsmaker of the Year”:
Once in a while in a nation’s life, one man emerges from the shadows and shatters the idyll. Suddenly he is an emperor amidst the wreckage, his eyes surveying a grand tomorrow and his feet trampling on the dead residue of yesterday. He becomes the sole arbiter of that space between fear and freedom, anxiety and adoration. The man becomes a force, an idea, that storms the minds and hearts of a people, and forever shifts the centre of political gravity. The national script is rewritten: he against the Other. He divided and dominates. Such men are the frontbenchers of history. There are many synonyms for them. Dictator. Liberator. Redeemer. Revolutionary … Narendra Damodardas Modi shook India. And how. Look at him, look at him up close. For so long, he was just another politician. Then one day, he was just another chief minister. Today, he is just Modi.
While the title of the article was “Narendra Modi, master divider”, the text does not reflect any particular communal perspective. Modi was eulogised because of the stamina he had shown. This is typical of a “heroisation” process whereby a character impresses others through an image of strength. Modi offered here a great illustration of Ostiguy’s theory that a successful populist “leader is both like me … and an ego ideal” – or is perceived at least as embodying this alchemy. That is why body language often plays a key role in manufacturing the image of the populist, who must appear as a strong man to convince the populace that he is the right conduit for expressing revenge: the revenge of “those at the bottom” against the elites and those they protect.