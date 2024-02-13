The enduring personality cult of Narendra Modi

To give a full list of these events would be tedious, but to do so for a three-year period only (with a couple of exceptions), from 2003 to 2006, is informative. In 2003, Modi celebrated Gujarat Foundation Day as “Gaurav Divas” (Day of Pride): “Thereafter, till 2012, every year this celebration was organized in different cities.” (In the same spirit, in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state of Gujarat was celebrated in a grand manner during Swarnim [Golden] Gujarat functions.) In 2003–4, more than 20 “Vibrant Gujarat” shows were organised throughout Gujarat; in October 2004, Vibrant Navratri took place in Ahmedabad. Then came the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in January 2005. When India Today declared Modi “the best Chief Minister” of India on the basis of a 2006 survey, he launched a huge billboard campaign. Soon after, five functions were held to publicise the Jyotigram power scheme intended to give continuous power to the rural parts of Gujarat round the clock. The most remarkable event was still to come at Sidhpur, where the mythical Saraswati River was revived with Narmada water. A government officer in charge of the programme said the administration spent 50 million rupees (USD 0.63 million) mobilising people from far-flung areas. Over 5000 sadhus attended. “Five crore is a one-time expenditure the government has incurred. But what remains hidden is the electricity bill the state would have to cough up for keeping river Saraswati flowing. The water flowing in Saraswati is pumped from 80 km away at a daily cost of 300,000 rupees,” the official said.