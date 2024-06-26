The saga of C K Raut and the Madhesh’s struggle for justice in Nepal

The trailer is an accurate depiction of the mythology that surrounds Raut in much of the Madhesh region, in Nepal’s southern plains. Raut is thought to be a fearless advocate of the rights of Madheshi people, superhero-like in his grit and tenacity. His ability to articulate the pain of state oppression and neglect, manifest in the Madesh’s political disenfranchisement and economic despair, won him legions of supporters, and in 2006 Raut founded the Alliance for Independent Madhesh (AIM). The group described itself as an “alliance of Madheshi people, activists, parties and various organizations working for establishing an independent and sovereign Madhesh,” and demanded the withdrawal of the Nepali state’s “colonial” administration and security forces from the region. AIM’s message was simple: progress and justice could only come to the Madhesh if the power and the people of the Pahad, the historical centre of Nepal’s politics and government, were excised from it.