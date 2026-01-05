‘Dalit Voice’ and V T Rajshekar’s frustrated revolution

V T RAJSHEKAR died in 2024, at the age of 93, in Mangalore – not far from Onthibettu, the bucolic village of his birth. Born into a family of property and stature belonging to the dominant Bunt community, he spent his life fighting the iniquities his origins represented.

Historically, the Bunts are the landed gentry of coastal Karnataka: a fertile strip between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea whose principal crops are areca nut, paddy, coconut and cashew. In the 1930s, when Rajshekar was born, this was still the South Canara district of Madras Presidency. By that time, the community had leveraged its generational wealth to gain prominence in business and civil administration. Rajshekar, heir to considerable ancestral lands and political connections, nevertheless renounced both his inheritance and his caste surname: Shetty.