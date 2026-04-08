The battle for the ideals of free education in Sri Lanka

IN SRI LANKA, the recently proposed educational reforms by the National People’s Power government have incited mixed reactions. These were framed as part of a broader effort by the new administration to address the country’s economic crisis and rethink its development trajectory, particularly by aligning education more closely with employment and skills-based training. While many agree that reforms are timely, leftist sections within Sri Lankan academia – not altogether unsympathetic to the present regime – remain suspicious of the vision of the prime minister, Harini Amarasuriya, who also serves as the minister of education. Notably, the “Kuppi Collective” – a group of leftist academics – released a statement outlining the shortcomings of the proposed reforms, such as the sidelining of social sciences and humanities and an increased emphasis on vocational training from as early as grade nine, where students are expected to take a “career test”.