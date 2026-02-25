Himal Interviews: How Gen Z shook up Nepal’s entrenched political class

In early September 2025, a large but loosely organised protest by young people in Kathmandu turned into a revolution that brought down the government. On 8 September, groups of young college and school goers took out a peaceful march in Kathmandu. There had been rising anger about systemic corruption and nepotism among the political class that formed the foundation for these protests. The immediate trigger, however, was a government announcement of a social media ban. The announcement of the ban itself was due to a government requirement that tech companies register in Nepal, and many not having done so. But the ban was also seen by many of the protesters as a way for the government to silence dissent and criticism.