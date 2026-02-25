Himal Interviews: How Gen Z shook up Nepal’s entrenched political class
In early September 2025, a large but loosely organised protest by young people in Kathmandu turned into a revolution that brought down the government. On 8 September, groups of young college and school goers took out a peaceful march in Kathmandu. There had been rising anger about systemic corruption and nepotism among the political class that formed the foundation for these protests. The immediate trigger, however, was a government announcement of a social media ban. The announcement of the ban itself was due to a government requirement that tech companies register in Nepal, and many not having done so. But the ban was also seen by many of the protesters as a way for the government to silence dissent and criticism.
The government came down hard on these protests. Police fired into the crowds and at least 19 people were killed. On the 9 September, there was widespread violence in anger and retaliation at the government’s action. Mobs sent buildings – including the parliament – ablaze, attacked politicians, their families and anyone who was seen to be close to power. More people were killed with a reported death toll of 51 by the weekend. The prime minister, K P Oli, resigned. Army patrols took over the streets and rumors and speculation also took over. The power vacuum led to fears in Nepal of foreign interference or a push for a return to the monarchy, or even a takeover by the army.