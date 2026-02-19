Glossary of Terms: Nepali Kranti Katha

historic workers’ agitation

A 1947 labour strike at the Biratnagar Jute Mill, spearheaded by Congress leaders, that evolved into an anti-Rana movement culminating in the 1950–1951 revolution. Renu errs on the year: the strike occurred in 1947, not 1946 as he has it in the original.

Duhai Pashupatinath

An appeal for mercy to Lord Pashupatinath (see above)

In 1946 she had roared at the soldiers

Krishna Prasad Koirala returned to Nepal under an amnesty circa 1930 but in the 1940s was imprisoned for his continued defiance of the Rana regime. With her husband’s health failing, Divya Koirala travelled to Kathmandu to try and see him, but was denied a meeting before his death. Renu errs on the year: Krishna Prasad died in 1945, not 1946.

Himalaya Airlines

Renu gets the name wrong. This was, in fact, Himalayan Aviation, founded in India with surplus Second World War aircraft by the exiled Mahabir Shumsher Rana (1911–1971) – a “C-class” Rana under the Ranas’ elaborate rolls of succession, and hence denied any hereditary right to rule. It was closely involved in supporting the anti-Rana movement, and ferried arms to airfields on the India–Nepal border.