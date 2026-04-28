The new power dynamic between India and Bangladesh
INDIA’S BORDER SECURITY FORCE (BSF) is exploring an idea: releasing crocodiles and venomous snakes along riverine stretches of the country’s border with Bangladesh to deter illegal migration. Security along the 4000-kilometre border, which runs through plains, hills, forests and rivers, has been a contentious topic for decades. India has fenced off large sections of it, but the geography makes many parts difficult to barricade.
Media reports on the BSF’s outrageous proposal to use dangerous reptiles to deter crossings have triggered outrage in Bangladesh, where many see it as a symptom of a deeper problem. The nature of the proposal reinforces a long-standing view in Bangladesh that India views the shared border primarily through a security lens while holding little regard for the human consequences.