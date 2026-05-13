On 17 April, the government of India introduced three bills, clubbed together, which sought to introduce a women's quota while laying out ground rules for delimitation and increasing the size of the Lok Sabha. India's opposition charged that the BJP government was trying to push through constitutional amendments that will allow them to entrench power. While the bills were defeated, the BJP is now trying to achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Photos from Wikimedia Commons. Composite image by Aishwarya Iyer.

Politics The BJP and Modi’s quest for a supermajority Halfway through the Narendra Modi government’s third term, the BJP has amped up efforts to gain a two-thirds majority in the Indian parliament and open the door to drastic constitutional change