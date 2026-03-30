India’s giant step backwards on transgender rights

On 13 March 2026, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament, with the promise of strengthening the country’s legal framework governing transgender rights. Less than two weeks later, despite protests and statements of alarm from LGBTQIA+ collectives, medical professionals, lawyers and political parties, it passed the lower house. The bill was then steamrolled through the upper house on 26 March, again despite sparse debate and strong opposition.



The minister of social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party who moved in support of the bill insist that it will bring justice, equality and dignity to transgender persons. In reality, it dismantles the foundational principle of self-identification affirmed by the 2014 ruling of the Supreme Court of India in National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India – known as the NALSA case – and replaces it with a medicalised, bureaucratised regime of state gatekeeping. It narrows the legal definition of “transgender person” to exclude the vast majority of those it purports to protect, and introduces vaguely worded penal provisions that risk criminalising the very community structuresthat have sustained transgender persons in the absence of state support. These include hijra jamaats –traditional kinship-based networks led by a guru and organised around shared living and livelihood.