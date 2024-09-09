Arjun Daware, a fisherman who returned from Pakistan after three-and-half years breaks down with tears of joy after seeing his 4-year-old daughter and family members, at Aamgaon, in Palghar district. In 2023, almost 500 Indian fishermen held in Pakistani prisons for years on charges of illegal fishing along the disputed International Maritime Boundary Line were released. While the release itself made headlines, less discussed was how these fishermen gained their freedom. IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Politics The fight to release detained fishermen from India and Pakistan Hundreds of fishermen straying into disputed waters in Sir Creek are arrested each year. Activists are collaborating across the India–Pakistan border to bring them home.