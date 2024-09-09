Arjun Daware, a fisherman who returned from Pakistan after three-and-half years breaks down with tears of joy after seeing his 4-year-old daughter and family members, at Aamgaon, in Palghar district. In 2023, almost 500 Indian fishermen held in Pakistani prisons for years on charges of illegal fishing along the disputed International Maritime Boundary Line were released. While the release itself made headlines, less discussed was how these fishermen gained their freedom.
Arjun Daware, a fisherman who returned from Pakistan after three-and-half years breaks down with tears of joy after seeing his 4-year-old daughter and family members, at Aamgaon, in Palghar district. In 2023, almost 500 Indian fishermen held in Pakistani prisons for years on charges of illegal fishing along the disputed International Maritime Boundary Line were released. While the release itself made headlines, less discussed was how these fishermen gained their freedom. IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Politics

The fight to release detained fishermen from India and Pakistan

Hundreds of fishermen straying into disputed waters in Sir Creek are arrested each year. Activists are collaborating across the India–Pakistan border to bring them home.
Kanika Gupta

Kanika Gupta is a freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker from Delhi, currently based in Berlin. She reports on human rights, geopolitics and gender from Southasia.

Published on

The reporting for this piece was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center.

“I’ll never forget the shock when that Pakistani boat came and took us in,” Dharmesh, a 28-year-old from Gujarat’s Somnath district, recalled. He was on a fishing boat in what he thought were Indian waters, in September 2020. Pakistani security officers “got on board and started shouting and swearing, tying our hands. They kept asking why we were in their waters. We were feeling lost, confused, didn’t even know where we were.” 

