Politics
The fight to release detained fishermen from India and Pakistan
Hundreds of fishermen straying into disputed waters in Sir Creek are arrested each year. Activists are collaborating across the India–Pakistan border to bring them home.
“I’ll never forget the shock when that Pakistani boat came and took us in,” Dharmesh, a 28-year-old from Gujarat’s Somnath district, recalled. He was on a fishing boat in what he thought were Indian waters, in September 2020. Pakistani security officers “got on board and started shouting and swearing, tying our hands. They kept asking why we were in their waters. We were feeling lost, confused, didn’t even know where we were.”