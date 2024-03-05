How government bulldozers razed the hopes of the landless in Jammu and Kashmir
On 11 January 2022, bulldozers belonging to the Jammu Development Authority demolished the home of Saif Ali and his daughter in Paloura village, which falls in the Jammu district. The JDA had ordered the action claiming that the house was an illegal encroachment on government land. The Ali family said they have lived on the land for more than three generations. They once cultivated crops and reared livestock on 12 acres here. Five decades of gradual dispossession to allow for the expansion of a housing colony that encircled the land left them with little more than three acres, including the patch on which their house stood. Last year, they feared losing it all.
The demolition of Ali’s and other houses in the area was one of a series of actions that authorities across Jammu and Kashmir undertook to recover land once granted to residents of the erstwhile state under a land-regularisation law, referred to in the region as the Roshni Act. When the law was struck down by the courts in October 2020, the authorities began retrieving land granted under it, resorting to demolitions in some cases to evict landowners who they deemed encroachers. In some demolition drives, the authorities went against a suggestion by the Supreme Court of India not to demolish houses and leave people homeless. Official district administration data on retrieval of encroached lands shows significantly more action taken in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley than in Hindu-majority Jammu – both of which are now administered directly by the central government in New Delhi after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of statehood and made a union territory in 2019. More action has also been taken against small landholders than against wealthy and powerful families who also got land regularised under the Roshni Act.
The JDA said it had “retrieved” more than five acres of “its prime land” during its drive in Paloura, which included the demolition of the Ali family house. “They want to take away all of our land, they won’t leave anything,” Ali said. “This [land] is our right.”
The demolition drive in Paloura was not the first in Jammu. The JDA has been deploying bulldozers to what it deems unregularised colonies or illegal encroachments, mostly in minority-dominated neighbourhoods, for many years – long before the bulldozer became a of government persecution against Muslims across much of India. In February 2023, the regional administration undertook a massive demolition drive across Jammu and Kashmir in which many families who bought land under the revoked law lost their land and homes. By mid-February, authorities had reportedly retrieved 34,483.25 acres of state and grazing lands in the Jammu division, and 48,698.75 acres in the Kashmir division – an area approximately half the size of New York City.
The eviction drives drew international criticism. Amid public resentment and threats of retaliation from militant groups in the area, the drive was abruptly halted in mid-February 2023. In a fire-fighting exercise, Manoj Sinha, the federally-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, assured the public that he would “safeguard the habitations and livelihood of the common man.”
Since then, there have been sporadic reports of evictions and government takeovers of land deemed to have been encroached across Jammu and Kashmir. With an administration run by bureaucrats under direct supervision from New Delhi and little hope of relief from the courts, there is great uncertainty among locals who fear the current halt in demolition drives to be a temporary lull before a new storm.
Anatomy of a conflict
In 2001, the Jammu and Kashmir state government, then led by the National Conference under chief minister Farooq Abdullah, passed the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act. It came to be called the Roshni Act – roshni meaning light – because of its aim to raise INR 25,000 crore, or roughly USD five billion, from land sales to fund power projects in a state struggling with an energy crisis. The legislation allowed granting of ownership rights to people who until the year 1990 had occupied 2,58,121.5 acres of state land.
The act helped thousands of landless families in Jammu and Kashmir who had not gained from land reforms that had followed India’s independence. However, it triggered suspicion among Jammu’s Hindu population, who perceived it as an effort to marginalise them. The new law was also seen as favouring wealthy and politically influential residents, as it allowed them to purchase state land at a fraction of its market value. Subsequent amendments to the act by governments formed by the People’s Democratic Party and the Indian National Congress extended the cut-off date of occupancy for land that could be regularised from 1990 to 2004, and then again to 2007.
In 2013, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India carried out an audit of the Roshni Act and estimated that, as of March 2013, an area of 2,55,804.5 acres was under encroachment even after the transfer of more than 43,000 acres of regularised land. The CAG reported that more land had been encroached upon as the state government failed to put preventive measures in place. Hindu fundamentalists in Jammu used the report to create a narrative of Kashmiris, and Muslims in general, being the sole beneficiaries of the law. They circulated a right-wing conspiracy theory that Muslims were indulging in “land jihad” by encroaching on state lands to bring about demographic change.
The undoing of the Roshni Act reforms went hand-in-hand with dramatic changes in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national ruling party, withdrew from the state’s coalition government, leaving Jammu and Kashmir without political representation and under the administration of the central government in New Delhi. In August 2019, the central government abrogated constitutional provisions safeguarding the state’s residual autonomy and made Jammu and Kashmir a union territory under its direct governance.
In 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, headed by the New Delhi-appointed governor Satya Pal Malik, repealed the Roshni Act. In October 2020, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir declared the Act void ab initio, calling it illegal and unconstitutional, and ordered the government to retrieve all land that had been regularised under the act. The court noted that Jammu authorities seemed unwilling to retrieve encroached lands, and observed that “greater efforts have been made and state land taken back from encroachers in Kashmir than in Jammu.” It also ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into transactions involving the Roshni Act. Various BJP leaders, including the union ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, continued to call the Roshni Act a land scam.
Kavinder Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, figured on the list of Roshni beneficiaries. Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, a lawyer who filed a petition against the encroachment of government land by powerful people, said that the government was being selective in targeting Muslim beneficiaries because a non-discriminatory approach would mean “they would have to demolish the houses of their own vote bank, and they will not do it.”
Moreover, the CBI investigation sent waves of panic through the Jammu and Kashmir bureaucracy – particularly the revenue department, which is pivotal to the current administration’s policy of redefining and reallocating land usage in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration filed a review petition with the High Court in December 2020 reversing its initial stance and saying that retrieving all Roshni land would cause a large number of common people to suffer. It sought a reprieve for the landless and for small land-holders. Meanwhile, details of the CBI investigation remained out of public view, with the agency submitting its findings to the High Court under sealed covers.
On 9 January 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a circular directing the removal of encroachments by the end of the month. Petitioners approached the Supreme Court against the directive but the court refused to stay the circular, directing a full retrieval of all state lands, including those regularised under the Roshni Act. The court stated that the Roshni Act’s beneficiaries were “all big persons, big shots.” However, the court also made the verbal suggestion that the Jammu and Kashmir administration refrain from demolishing residential structures on regularised land. The administration chose to ignore this suggestion.
On 11 October 2023, the Jammu district magistrate, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, posted photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) account of a JCB bulldozer demolishing structures in what he identified as Malhori Jagir, in Jammu tehsil. “Mr JCB is back! 👊 For breaking spirits of encroachers, without breaking a sweat!!! Hasta la vista!😎” he wrote.
Big sharks
The central argument against the Roshni Act is that it inordinately benefited “sharks” – that is, people who already had wealth and power and used it to acquire land under the legislation. On the surface, this charge is borne out by the presence of some powerful beneficiaries including politicians, government officials and businessmen across both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. Notable names in the beneficiaries’ list included the former minister Haseeb Drabu and his siblings, the Congress leader and entrepreneur KK Amla and his family, former lawmakers associated with the National Conference and some BJP leaders, including the former chief minister Kavinder Gupta.
However, the beneficiaries’ data, made public on court directions, suggests that the majority of regularised plots consisted of farm lands measuring less than 2.71 acres, which is the average size of operational land holdings across India. The data suggests that most of the regularised land went to small farmers. In some instances, plots significantly larger than the national average holding were jointly owned by two or more persons with the same surnames – presumably members of the same family. About 70 percent of Jammu and Kashmir’s population depend directly or indirectly on agriculture.
In the Roshni Act records for Jammu district, only 149 entries involved more than 2.71 acres of regularised land – accounting for only 585 acres, or 11 percent, of the total land regularised. Of these 149 entries, 62 involved land listed as jointly owned by two or more people. Only 22 entries, covering a total of 102.76 acres, involved Muslim farmers, and eight of these pertained to joint families.
The largest tract of regularised land in the Kashmir region, at 1375.25 acres, was in Bandipora district, where applicants had collectively sought ownership of 5,865 acres, indicating a large gap between the demand for land and the actual area regularised. A significantly smaller acreage was regularised in Srinagar – 62 acres out of 5536.75 acres – in exchange for INR 54 crore, or roughly USD nine million in 2013. In the Jammu division, applicants were allocated 5614.38 acres for INR 22.4 crore. At least 20,044.75 acres were recorded as encroachments.
The publicly available data for Samba district, some 40 kilometres from Jammu, shows that the majority of applicants got small agricultural plots regularised. Out of 1386 entries, only 58 pertained to land equalling or exceeding 2.6 acres.
The data belies the claims of “land jihad” or a systematic buying up of land by Muslims in Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu. In fact, as per the CAG report, significantly smaller areas were regularised in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, and for higher fees than in the Hindu-majority Jammu division.
Weaponising the law
The 2013 CAG report examined 547 regularisation cases in four areas of the Kashmir Valley and two in Jammu. The report raised concerns over the low revenue collection of INR 76.24 crore compared to an already undervalued demand bill of INR 317.54 crore under the act. It also found that 42,512.5 acres of agricultural land had been given away “free of cost” against a nominal fee of INR 100 per kanal – a commonly used measure of land in the region, equal to 0.125 acres.
The low revenue collection was due to repeated expansions of the Roshni Act’s rules, in August 2005, November 2006 and March 2007, first extending the cutoff date to 2004 and eventually to 2007. The amendments set the premium for regularised land at 25 percent of the market rate, with discounts and rebates on payments within a year of applying. The government also allotted land free of cost to farmers against a documentation fee of INR 100 per kanal. At the time of the CAG report, over 250,000 applications had been received and about 70,000 were pending. The government had regularised 868.63 acres as residential land, 123.75 acres as commercial land, and 16.25 acres for institutional use.
In 2013, a student named Ankur Sharma intervened in the petition against influential encroachers, originally filed by Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed on behalf of professor SK Bhalla, a social activist. Sharma, now a lawyer in Jammu and a far-right politician, rose to prominence for defending the accused in the shocking gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua in 2018. He also heads a regional far-right political party, the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal (United Hindu-India Group), earlier known as the Ikk-Jutt Jammu. The outfit demands a separate Jammu state and the division of Indian-administered Kashmir into two union territories, one exclusively for Hindus.
Sharma’s intervention application demanded a CBI investigation. He also filed a writ petition challenging the Roshni Act’s constitutional validity. At the time, Sharma maintained that Muslims were the major beneficiaries of the act. When I spoke to him in September 2022, he admitted that Hindus too had benefitted from the Roshni Act, but claimed that it was only so questions would not be raised about the large number of Muslims who were the intended beneficiaries of the law. Muslims, he said, were being given vast amounts of land while only a few Hindus availed the benefits of the law.
The previous, non-BJP government, “played a mischief, a ‘secular’ experiment,” Sharma claimed. He incorrectly claimed that existing laws did not grant Muslims ownership of land in Jammu and Kashmir, and instead “told them to apply under the Roshni Act so Muslims get land ownership under government cover.” Sharma asserted that Muslims were ineligible for regularisation under existing laws prior to the Roshni Act. “The Muslims are encroachers.”
Government data does not bear out Sharma’s claim that Muslims were systematically pushed to Hindu-majority areas such as Jammu. It shows that Muslims constituted only 3.5 percent of all applicants whose claims were regularised in Jammu district, where Muslims form just under 10 percent of the population. The average fee per acre in Srinagar, which is 95-percent Muslim, was higher than in Jammu. As per the CAG report, the average land price per kanal in Srinagar was INR 57.76 lakh, while in Jammu it was INR 56.09 lakh. Muslim applicants were not deliberately given more land, nor were they given land at cheaper rates.
In the Hindu-majority districts of Jammu division – Kathua, Samba and Udhampur – applicants collectively sought the regularisation of 65,227 acres of land, while applicants in the ten districts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, which has a larger population, sought to regularise only 55,536.6 acres.
Bulldozer justice
In India, bulldozers, especially ones made by the British heavy-equipment manufacturer JCB, have become symbols of either swift action against lawbreakers or shocking violations of human rights, depending on one’s politics. Amnesty International has clubbed Indian-administered Kashmir with Palestine in categorising the use of bulldozer demolitions in both places as a “gross violation” of human rights.
In Jammu and Kashmir, people have a deep and sentimental connection to land, rooted in the widespread historical deprivation of land rights in the pre-independence era. A large number of state subjects in Indian-administered Kashmir were landless at the time of Independence, and gained land ownership under multiple reforms over the years.
The 2023 anti-encroachment drive renewed concerns of dispossession. Opposition parties accused the administration of not following due process, of not serving notices and not giving those accused of encroachment a hearing before demolishing structures or retrieving lands. Protests over the demolitions on 4 February in Bathindi, a Muslim-majority neighbourhood of Jammu city, led to the detention of nine protestors for pelting stones at bulldozers and attempting to hinder the eviction drive.
The administration weaponised court orders to target Muslims, said Shakeel Ahmed, the lawyer who filed the petition against encroachments by influential people. “My efforts have become a tool in their hands to settle scores with a community,” he said, adding that the administration, instead of prosecuting the powerful, was going after the poor and “political orphans.” According to Shakeel Ahmed, Muslims’ share of regularised lands was a meagre 147.5 acres — less than 0.02 percent of all regularised land.
“An encroacher is an encroacher, whether Shakeel or Sunil,” he said. “The law must take its due course but, unfortunately, big politics is being played… hate politics. An impression was given in Jammu, which is the bastion of a particular party” – the BJP – “that Muslims have snatched forests, state lands, that everything has gone into the kitty of Muslims.”
The crux of Shakeel Ahmed’s argument is that the evictions under the High Court judgement were selective, with a distinct bias against the Muslim community. “If they implement this judgement in Kathua, in Basohli, in Bani, they have to demolish the houses of Hindus who are their own vote bank,” he said. “They cannot do this, that is why they are selective.” He pointed to the former JDA vice-chairperson Sushma Chauhan’s affidavit in the High Court, which listed many pucca residential and commercial structures, shops and offices near the court premises as encroachments that were not being addressed.
Shakeel Ahmed has been prodding the Jammu administration to take action against the BJP leader Kavinder Gupta. “Mr. District Magistrate, Jammu, if you have guts & courage, then come with JCB to Khasra no 1187, Paloura, Jammu,” he posted on Facebook, in response to the Jammu district magistrate’s 11 October tweet. “Then we will see who will sweat and who will not.”
“The big landowner has enough money to hire a lawyer and get the [retrieved] land back, only the poor will be victimised,” said Sajad Lone, a politician and former regional ally of the BJP, in February 2022. Lone said that, according to the administration, “95 percent of encroachers are Muslims. To show that they [the administration] act against everybody, a few people from other communities are also being targeted.”
No country for the landless
In November 2021, residents of Janglote village, in Hindu-majority Kathua district, were taken aback to receive eviction notices from the tehsildar. Two weeks later, local officials took control of some farm lands and an orchard on a hillock belonging to affluent residents of the village, causing consternation. Across Jammu and Kashmir, people under threat of eviction have continued to stay in place, hoping that there is some way to hold on to their lands and homes.
Pawan, a former BJP worker and resident of Janglote, inherited 1.5 acres of state land in Janglote from his father, who retired from the Indian Army in 1991 and had procured the land for cultivation from another occupant. In 2008, Pawan had the land regularised under the Roshni Act for INR 1200. He also had a kanal of land, where his father built a home in 1996, regularised for INR 12,000. “My father had put in his hard-earned money to build this house,” he said. “I used to cultivate the land for sustenance. But now I am worried about where to go with my children.”
Pawan had campaigned for the BJP during the 2014 general elections, but quit the party after he felt it did not deliver on its promises of providing employment in the area. He holds a master’s degree in education but works as a shaman to make a living. Miffed at the BJP’s shifting focus, Pawan said, “The government should bring a new law and take money from us because that’s what it is about.”
Pirain Ditta, a 35-year old from the Gujjar tribe, lives with his brother in a rundown two-room structure in Suchani village, in Samba district. When I visited them, in September 2022, they had an Indian flag hanging on the wall to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day the previous month. They occupied 4.71 acres of state land. “We have had this land since before 1947,” Ditta said, adding that his grandfather had received it from the maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir before Independence. He and his brother depend on the land to rear goats and farm.
“This is our land,” Ditta said. “We have a girdawari. There was never a doubt in our minds that we owned this land.” A girdawari is a legal document issued by the revenue department that details the amount and status of land in possession, and the vegetation and crops on it.
In 2006, their father applied for regularisation under the Roshni Act. This was after an amendment allowing the transfer of agricultural lands at a nominal fee of INR 100 per kanal, making it affordable for the family, which is officially recognised as being below the poverty line. He spent the next seven years chasing local officials, who allegedly demanded bribes to process their papers.
“The petitioners could not meet the underhand deal to the expectation of the respondents resulting into loss of file, non-communication of the same to the father of the petitioners and deletion of the names of the petitioners from [Below Poverty Line] category, which shocked the father who ultimately died because of heart ailment,” Ditta’s lawyer, Ashok Sharma, told a court in 2015. Ditta had once hoped that the Roshni Act would secure his family’s future, and felt let down by both the government and the courts in how they had reneged on the reform.
Muslims moved from within Jammu city to its peripheries in the wake of an anti-Muslim pogrom in 1947, when forces loyal to the Hindu maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir killed and displaced massive numbers of local Muslims. By some estimates, more than two hundred thousand Muslims perished. This turned the area’s Muslims from a politically disempowered majority into a still-disempowered demographic minority. When Hindu mobs raided Paloura village in 1947, Saif Ali said, his blind grandparents were burnt to death in a corner of the family’s land. This became the site of a month-long symbolic protest after the demolition drive. The Alis and other locals said that they had been told that this plot will be turned into a common park for the residents in Roop Nagar.
“We have seen so much for this land,” said 60-year-old Abdul Aziz, Saif Ali’s younger brother. “Do we not have any rights over it?” Aziz believed that the JDA would claim whatever land the family had left. He said that the authority had chipped away at their land over a period of five decades. “Our livestock has perished,” he went on. “There is no water or space or shade anymore. We have no hope anymore. We are helpless.”
~ The production of this article was supported by Land Conflict Watch, an independent network of researchers studying land conflicts, climate change and natural-resource governance in India.