The politics of space and infrastructure in Southasian cities

IN 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a 17-kilometre bicycle lane was laid along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road to serve commuters in the city’s IT corridor. Within two years, the plastic bollards demarcating the track were removed, and by 2023 much of the lane had been dug up to make way for a new metro line. Only a fading “Cycles Only” signboard marked its brief existence. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro, the expansion of which consumed the cycling track, has become India’s most expensive mass transit system, pricing out low-income communities even as it claims to ease congestion. Two decades of unfinished construction have left rubble, felled trees, fractured public spaces and recurring protests in their wake.