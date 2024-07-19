Jasprit Bumrah embodies a better kind of Indian cricketer – and a better India

ON THE AFTERNOON of 3 February, in Visakhapatnam, on the third day of the second match of a Test series between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah steamed in to bowl. The visitors stood at 114 for 2, chasing the Indian first-innings total of 396. England were scoring at a fast clip, in keeping with their creed of Bazball, a hyper-aggressive mode of playing Test cricket conjured up by their coach, Brendon McCullum.