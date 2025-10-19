Politics
Johnson & Johnson’s dark history in India and the United States
Two new books look at how Johnson & Johnson for decades put profits ahead of patients – including with contaminated baby power and faulty hip implants – and expose the failures of pharmaceutical regulation in India and the United States
IT IS A MARKETING STORY for the ages. In 1918, the American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J & J) launched the largest advertising campaign in its history to promote its baby powder. The campaign was so successful that, more than a century later, the J & J brand still instantly evokes images of infant care and remains widely trusted.
At least since the 1970s, however, the company knew that the talc used in its baby powder was contaminated with trace amounts of asbestos, a known carcinogen. Yet the product was only pulled from the shelves in the United States and Canada in 2020, and across the world in 2023.