Johnson & Johnson baby powder on sale in Kolkata in 2019. J & J only pulled its asbestos-laced talcum powders from the US market in 2020, after decades of advocacy. It did not withdraw them from global markets until 2023 – a full three years later. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Politics Johnson & Johnson’s dark history in India and the United States Two new books look at how Johnson & Johnson for decades put profits ahead of patients – including with contaminated baby power and faulty hip implants – and expose the failures of pharmaceutical regulation in India and the United States