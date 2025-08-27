Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda (left) receives his appointment as National Security Advisor from Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (second from right) at a ceremony in Colombo in 2009. Two other officials stand nearby in the wood-panelled office.
Wasantha Karannagoda (first left) receives his appointment as National Security Advisor to Sri Lanka’s president, Mahinda Rajapaksa (second right), in 2009. Karannagoda’s memoir, published uncritically by Penguin India, may serve as an evidentiary record of his and the Sri Lankan state’s role in atrocities during the country’s civil war.IMAGO / ZUMA Press
Why did Penguin India publish Wasantha Karannagoda, alleged war criminal?

The sanctioned former Sri Lankan navy chief’s memoir contains potential admissions relevant to alleged crimes committed during the country’s civil war, and raises serious questions of publisher accountability
Frances Harrison

Frances Harrison is the author of ‘Still Counting the Dead’ (2012), a book of survivors’ stories from the end of the civil war in Sri Lanka. She set up and runs the International Truth and Justice Project alongside the South African human rights lawyer Yasmin Sooka. She was a foreign correspondent for the BBC in Sri Lanka (2000–2004), as well as in Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Iran.

IT IS RARE that one has to take legal advice before reviewing a book, but that was the case here. That is because the author, Wasantha Karannagoda, the former commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, is sanctioned for gross violations of human rights. For British persons or entities (I am a British national), it is a criminal offence to directly or indirectly make available resources (such as royalties) to an individual sanctioned under the United Kingdom’s Magnitsky laws. Any infringement carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment or a substantial fine – or both.

This review examines Karannagoda’s The Turning Point: The Naval Role in Sri Lanka’s War on LTTE Terrorism, published by Penguin India, both as a literary work and as a document of potential evidentiary significance. Karannagoda was Sri Lanka’s Navy Commander from 2005 to 2009, at the bloodiest phase of the country’s quarter-century-long civil war, when naval gunboats indiscriminately shelled the coastline of northern Sri Lanka as hundreds of thousands of Tamil civilians were sheltering there. The navy, jointly with the Sri Lankan army, also enforced a sea blockade around the war zone on the Mullivaikkal coast, restricting humanitarian supplies and resulting in civilian deaths from lack of food and medicine. During Karannagoda’s tenure, a secret torture site was run in the country’s most important navy base. A United Nations investigation found that the navy was responsible for enforced disappearances in Jaffna and Mannar, both in the Northern Province. Despite allegations of involvement in war crimes and human-rights violations, Karannagoda retired in July 2009 as the navy’s most decorated officer, and later received an honorary promotion to the rank of Admiral of the Fleet.

