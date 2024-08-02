Lessons from Kashmiris’ record 2024 election turnout – for Kashmir and New Delhi

On 20 May 2024, 77-year-old Ali Mohammad voted for the first time in an Indian parliamentary election – much to the surprise of his family and neighbours in Srinagar. Mohammad describes himself as a longtime “supporter” of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, a political outfit that advocates for self-determination for the Kashmiri people. The Indian government has accused the organisation of wanting to merge the Indian-administered territories of Kashmir with Pakistan, which also lays claim to the area, and of supporting Hizbul Mujahideen, a Pakistan-affiliated militant organisation fighting Indian forces.