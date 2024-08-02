Voters queue in Indian-administered Kashmir during the 2024 Indian general election. For the first time in decades, separatist groups did not call an election boycott and parties campaigned in Kashmir without fear.
Voters queue in Indian-administered Kashmir during the 2024 Indian general election. For the first time in decades, separatist groups did not call an election boycott and parties campaigned in Kashmir without fear.IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency
Lessons from Kashmiris’ record 2024 election turnout – for Kashmir and New Delhi

Separatist groups in Indian-administered Kashmir did not call a poll boycott for the first time in a generation, and voters took the chance to rebuff the Modi government and the BJP
Auqib Javeed

On 20 May 2024, 77-year-old Ali Mohammad voted for the first time in an Indian parliamentary election – much to the surprise of his family and neighbours in Srinagar. Mohammad describes himself as a longtime “supporter” of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, a political outfit that advocates for self-determination for the Kashmiri people. The Indian government has accused the organisation of wanting to merge the Indian-administered territories of Kashmir with Pakistan, which also lays claim to the area, and of supporting Hizbul Mujahideen, a Pakistan-affiliated militant organisation fighting Indian forces. 

In recent decades, Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir, has largely chosen not to vote, fuelled by boycott calls from separatist groups that have typically viewed the electoral process as legitimising India’s control over the city and the territory. But when India went to the polls this year, Mohammed said, senior members of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir decided not to call for a boycott. 

