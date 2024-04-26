Health workers interact with a disabled man during a door-to-door survey in Beawar, Rajasthan. Despite government commitments to improve accessibility, disabled people in India face barriers ranging from damaged roads and broken lifts to steep steps and a lack of public toilets suitable for the disabled. Photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency
Health workers interact with a disabled man during a door-to-door survey in Beawar, Rajasthan. Despite government commitments to improve accessibility, disabled people in India face barriers ranging from damaged roads and broken lifts to steep steps and a lack of public toilets suitable for the disabled. Photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency
Politics

Why disabled people in India are paying higher rents

Despite legislation aimed at improving housing inclusion and accessibility, disabled people in India say they have to pay a premium to find a home equipped for their needs
Shivalika Puri

Shivalika Puri is an independent journalist with experience reporting from India, the United Kingdom and Turkey. She specialises in multimedia storytelling and investigative reporting and covers news, social affairs, human interest, crime and youth stories.

MRUNMAIY ABROAL is a wheelchair user who moved to Bengaluru six years ago to work at Amazon. The 42-year-old suffered a cervical spinal cord injury in a road accident in 2011 that left her paralysed below the shoulders. Following the incident, Abroal said, her life had been turned “upside down”, but she was determined to make things work again. 

Despite her injuries, she promised herself that she would live life to the fullest. From scuba diving to paramotoring, she has continued to chase new adventures and experiences, no matter the hurdles. But one of the hardest challenges she has had to face is finding an affordable, wheelchair-accessible home. When I spoke to her, Abroal was living with her two parents in a suitable two-bedroom flat in Bengaluru. But the landlord had increased the rent, and, unable to afford the new price, she and her parents had received a one-month eviction notice, forcing them to search for a new place to live.

Loading content, please wait...
India
health
human rights
law
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com