Why disabled people in India are paying higher rents

Despite her injuries, she promised herself that she would live life to the fullest. From scuba diving to paramotoring, she has continued to chase new adventures and experiences, no matter the hurdles. But one of the hardest challenges she has had to face is finding an affordable, wheelchair-accessible home. When I spoke to her, Abroal was living with her two parents in a suitable two-bedroom flat in Bengaluru. But the landlord had increased the rent, and, unable to afford the new price, she and her parents had received a one-month eviction notice, forcing them to search for a new place to live.